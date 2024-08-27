J Prince Goes After Lil Woody & YSL Prosecutor In Scathing IG Post

J Prince accused them of "Black-on-Black racism."

J Prince called out Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton as well as Lil Woody while sharing a clip from the YSL RICO trial on Instagram on Monday night. In the video, Hylton asked Woody whether he recalled comparing Young Thug to J Prince. The witness claimed he didn't know who that actually was and brought up his previous admission about lying to police about the rapper back in 2015. “I told you for the 10th time,” he stated, as caught by AllHipHop. “I’m gonna tell the police anything, and that’s what I did.”

“Nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to fake-ass people putting my name in their mouth,” Prince captioned his post. “But I still find it very interesting how some prosecutors will go above and beyond the call of duty to try and destroy a man’s life for being inspired by a successful Black entrepreneur like myself. Btw, Black-on-Black racism feels the worst.” He concluded with the hashtag, "#FreeYoungThug."

Young Thug's Legal Team Arrives For YSL RICO Trial

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, right, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31 year old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Woody's remarks about lying, he made the admission previously during another day on the stand. “The police kept locking me up for whatever they could,” he said. “Every time I counted the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em out off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,’ because I knew they were—I knew he didn’t do it.”

J Prince Speaks On The YSL Trial