Cam'ron & Ma$e Rip J Prince Apart Amid Shakur Stevenson Beef

Prince has been managing Shakur Stevenson for nearly eight years.

There is a new installment in the Cam'ron & Ma$e versus Shakur Stevenson beef, as the latter's manager, J Prince, fires back. If you pay attention to the boxing world, you know that the young and speedy fighter has been trading words with the It Is What It Is panel. This heated debate's origins trace back to last weekend after the still undefeated lightweight boxer defended his title against the underdog, Artem Harutyunyan. Stevenson went on to win by judge's decision after showing off his incredible defense and tactical approach. However, a lot of viewers of the violent sport are not too keen on his style, including Ma$e and Cam'ron.

Ma$e started things after saying that he does not want to see Stevenson fight anyone ever again during the segment on their show. It got around to the WBC athlete, and that kicked off the beef. As we mentioned, it is still going, as J Prince is now getting involved, according to AllHipHop. If you are wondering why a musical artist manager is speaking on a boxer's behalf, it is because Stevenson has been a client of his since late 2016. Prince clapped back at the podcast duo by sharing that his last match was the most watched boxing event of the year.

J Prince & Cam'ron & Ma$e Go Back & Forth

In the caption, Prince wrote, "NUMBERS DONT LIE HATERS DO". He then went on to @ the talk show, "And to all of you haters who want to escalate that hate outside of the ring I'm Shakur's manager and I handle all his business outside of the ring. In other words, Cam and Mase I will fade all his shots and take all bets". However, Cam'ron and Ma$e are standing firm on their position. They returned the favor by resharing an interview with Top Rank's Bob Arum explaining why Stevenson's methods do not attract the eyes. It Is What It Is also had some choice words for J Prince, stating, "THE FIGHT WAS "FREE 99" SO YEA #’s DO LIE SOME TIMES, N****S MAD AT US FOR SAYING WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE SAYING INCLUDING THE PEOPLE WHO #SHAKUR WAS SIGNED TO “FOH”.

What are your thoughts on J Prince, Cam'ron, and Ma$e continuing their back-and-forth surrounding Shakur Stevenson? Whose side are you on during this ongoing debate? Do you see this escalating past their Twitter fingers spat?