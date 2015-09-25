Rapper Mase is best known for his time alongside Diddy at Bad Boy Records and for having retired several times. He has been featured on major tracks like “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems,” the remix to 112’s “Only You,” and his own single “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down.” He is now a pastor and leads an international ministry. He is set to release his first album in 11 years titled Now We Even with guest appearances from Jay-Z, Diddy, Beyonce Knowles, Drake, 2 Chainz Lauryn Hill, Meek Mill, Fabolous, Ariana Grande, Dipset, Eric Bellinger, Seal and CeeLo Green.