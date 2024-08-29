Camron Recalls Bailing Out His Friends For A Staggering Load Of Cash

"I was sick," Killa Cam said of the incident.

Cam'ron is a vivid and gifted storyteller, whether it's in his music or when talking about what part of the United States produces the best lyricists. However, he can also look back at old tales and rejuvenate him with his revealing commentary, as he recently did for his Instagram followers on Wednesday (August 28). Moreover, the Dipset member explained what happened at a traffic stop in New England on a cold night in 2003 while the group toured their debut album, Diplomatic Immunity. Authorities arrested Orlando Young and Piri Pantoja for possessing a firearm without a license and three counts of assault with intent to murder.

"One night, we was just driving down I-91, I believe," Cam'ron began his story. "The cops pulled the tour bus over like [it was] the end of Set It Off when Cleo was about to run through the barricade with all the cops. They had like 92 cop cars out there! They pull us off the tour bus talking about, ‘Yo, somebody’s car windows got shot out.’ [I said,] ‘I don’t know how that happened, officer’ […] Now, it’s three degrees outside. I’m freezing. I’m looking at n***as like, ‘Y’all know what’s going on? ‘Cause I don’t.'" He said that Juelz Santana probably hid under the bus' muffler ("That boy know how to hide") and that the cops told him, Jim Jones, and J.R. Writer to "get their face[s] out their shirts" in spite of the freezing weather.

Cam'ron Tells His 2003 Bailout Story

"Now the car pulls up that got the windows shot out, talking about, ‘Yeah, it was one of them,'” Cam'ron went on. “We like, ‘Nobody got time for this nonsense.’ I’m standing there like it was not one of us. Bus driver looking like, ‘I’ll tell on any of y’all.’ Look at him. ‘I don’t know nobody.'" When cops found weapons in the vehicle, they denied that they were theirs. "Now they lock two of my n***as up, I start talking s**t. ‘I don’t care what the bail is, I’m bailing n***as out.’ The bail was $4.8 million. Oh my God, I was sick. But I bailed n***as out, though, and everybody was good. Peace."

Furthermore, police claimed that the suspects shot from Cam'ron and Dipset's tour bus at a car with three females in it. They also hit Monique E. Garnett, the driver, with unlawful firearm and drug possession, plus passenger Keith Blacknell with similar charges. While the Diplomats members did not receive any charges, they reportedly witnessed the gunfire. It's the kind of thing that probably caused 50 Cent to regret his beef with Cam and others.

...