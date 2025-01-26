Juelz Santana Reveals His Surprising Thoughts On Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beef

Dipset is facing some internal turmoil these days, as Jim Jones and Cam'ron have not let their feet off the gas since their beef exploded. As such, it's no wonder that fellow group member Juelz Santana would have something to say about it. Moreover, he recently spoke to The Art Of Dialogue about the debacle between Capo and Killa Cam, which erupted when the former responded to the latter's comments about his beef with 50 Cent and how he felt betrayed back then. While Juelz also added some context to the rift, he made it clear that he doesn't really rock with how it's panning out.

"It's not something I condone," Juelz Santana remarked concerning the Cam'ron and Jim Jones feud. "I'm not rooting for or sitting here and watching and happy that it's going on. I'm definitely not at all. Both of them is still my brothers at the end of the day. So you know, with that being said, I definitely don't like what's going on. I never liked it. Nobody wins when the family feuds, no matter what we going through behind the scenes.As men, things happen, and social media is so powerful and so strong now that sometimes things spill over, and you have situations that you have now."

Juelz Santana Speaks On Jim Jones & Cam'ron

"Cam and Jim history go back before me," Juelz Santana expressed, as he joined The Diplomats a few years after its inception. "When I met Cam and Jim, they were super close. So I honestly don't really know Jim being from the Bronx and all that, you know what I'm saying? When I met them, they was in 5H, which was Jim's apartment, and I guess that time was after all the stuff Cam had said already with the Children of the Corn and Jim [inviting them over].