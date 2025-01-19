Jim Jones Raises The Stakes Performing Cam'Ron Diss Song At Relative's Mural

Jim Jones is gearing up to fire back at Cam’ron with a new response track, which he unveiled during a powerful moment at a Harlem mural honoring their late friend and Cam’s cousin, Derek “Bloodshed” Armstead. In the early hours of Saturday (January 18), Jones went live on Instagram, performing his unreleased song at the East 110th Street mural dedicated to Bloodshed, who tragically died in a car accident in 1997.

The location is symbolic. Bloodshed, a pivotal member of the Harlem rap collective Children of the Corn, was instrumental in shaping the local hip-hop scene. The group included Cam’ron, Ma$e, Darrell “Digga” Branch, and later, the legendary Big L. Jones, who knew Bloodshed from their high school days, has often spoken about the impact he had on his life and music. In a 2018 interview with Complex, Jones reflected, “I used to pay Bloodshed a quarter to freestyle. By the end of the day, I’d have given him $3. God bless his soul—he was one of a kind.”

Jim Jones Previews Cam'Ron Diss Song At Bloodshed's Mural

Jones’ new track is a direct rebuttal to claims Cam’ron made on his show It Is What It Is, which followed an earlier interview Jones did with Justin Laboy. In his segment, Cam mocked Jones for admitting that Ma$e had taught him how to rap. Jones addresses this head-on in his lyrics, rapping, “You n-ggas taught me how to rap, and now I’m platinum.” The track, tentatively titled “JOMO (Jump Off My Ayoo)”—a nod to the nickname Cam used for Jones during his monologue—is set to release on Monday (January 20).