Jim Jones Teases Another Cam'ron Diss Track With A Scathing Warning

May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron (left) and Mase sit court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Is this 2025's next rap battle?

Jim Jones and Cam'ron have strayed far away from their previous bond as Dipset MCs, as they now continue to engage in a war of words that seemingly stemmed from a very random incident. For those unaware, the two started to send shots at one another when Cam recently reflected with 50 Cent about how it felt when Jim performed with Fif amid his previous beef with Killa. The Diplomats have had their fair share of rifts in the past, but this took things to a whole new level. Moreover, Capo recently teased a second diss track against his former colleague, previewing the song "JOMO (Jump Off My AYOO)" presumably off of his upcoming album, At The Church Steps.

"Is he a Bronx, is he a Harlem n***a? / F**k all that, tell me what’s the problem, n***a," Jim Jones raps on "JOMO," which is a reference to a nickname that Cam'ron gave him while responding to Jim's social media jabs in an It Is What It Is rant with Mase. This follows more song previews from Capo, whether that's responding to Cam or anyone else, and some recent interview comments that really caused them to take things up a notch.

Jim Jones Previews Another Cam'ron Diss

"I never needed nowhere to stay," Cam'ron said of Jim Jones on his sports talk show with Mase. "You act like n***as were on your couch, you were a fan. You begged us, you were a fan. A fan. We didn't grow up with you. I am from 140th and Lennox... You were fanned out and begged n***as to come to your house after you heard all these mixtapes. That's how you got in."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also joined in on the fun, trolling Jim Jones while sharing Cam'ron's pop-off about him on It Is What It Is. "Individual 1, I mean joMo, jimmy you better holla at Cam privately and chill out," he captioned his post about the matter. As Cam and Jim continue to accuse each other of faking things for the street credibility, using their names to clout-chase, and a whole lot more, we wonder if Capo's persistent plans to "make Harlem [and Dipset] great again" will face a derail thanks to this explosive internal escalation.

