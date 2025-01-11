Cam'ron, Mase & Jim Jones Continue Their Beef With Incendiary Social Media Jabs

NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron (left) and Mase sit court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This feud is far from over.

Cam'ron and Mase are in some pretty surprising but nonetheless petty beef with Jim Jones, the former's past collaborator as a part of The Diplomats or Dipset. While not much else has happened since their spat first broke out, it seems like they're all hinting at some upcoming thoughts on the matter that might really escalate things. For example, the It Is What It Is sports talk show hosts posted a lot of clips that clapped back at Jones' jabs, indicating that they want "all the smoke." Elsewhere, Capo took to his Instagram to make some vague threats about lies and truth, which also suggests he has more to get off his chest.

For those unaware, this whole thing started when Cam'ron and 50 Cent reflected during an interview about how 50 bringing Jim Jones onstage during Dipset's tensions rubbed Killa Cam the wrong way. Jones then responded by asking them to "get off his d**k" and by pointing to Mase's treatment of Cam as the reason why he stopped messing with him. He and Cam had other issues of their own, but that's how Mase found himself caught up in that, as well.

Jim Jones, Cam'ron & Mase Heat Things Up

It seems like Cam'ron and Mase will address all of this and much more during their next episode of It Is What It Is on Monday (January 13). In the meantime, Jim Jones might be assembling a team of other rappers that might support him against the duo, as he recently linked up with Future, Lil Baby, and Juelz Santana. It's quite the random crossover, but not a wholly surprising one when you consider that Capo has worked with that trap circle closely over the years.

Meanwhile, we mentioned 50 Cent earlier, and it's practically impossible for him not to chime in with his two cents on pretty much any topic, especially his New York hip-hop peers. He accused Jim Jones of being an informant, which we're sure Cam'ron and Mase will comment on to some degree. We'll see whether or not this feud sees a swift resolution or if a more combative narrative lingers throughout 2025.

