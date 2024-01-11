camron
- ViralCam'ron & Ma$e React To Viral Cam Newton Skirmish At Youth Football TourneyThe "It Is What It Is" panel praises Cam, but also gives him some advice. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMase Tells A Story About Being Scammed By A Former Business ManagerMase wouldn't name any names while telling the story By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsCam'ron On Erykah Badu: "Ni**as Be Regular Up Until They F**k Her"Killa Cam had plenty to say about "The Healer" on a new episode of "It Is What It Is."By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCam'ron Must Pay $50K In Copyright Case Over Using Picture Of Himself On MerchA judge ruled that Killa Cam did not have permission to use an iconic portrait of him taken by another photographer on his merch.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCam'ron Confirms He & Mase Have Unheard Music In The VaultAccording to Killa Cam, it's up to Mase to release it.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCam'ron Sticks Up For Drake's Dipset Fandom Despite Fans Clowning ItYou may recall that folks were talking about the New York rapper comparing The Boy to Michael Jackson.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLarsa Pippen Makes Fun Of Mase, Cam'ron Responds In Defense Of Co-HostThe "It Is What It Is" duo spoke of Pippen's on-and-off-again relationship with Marcus Jordan, trading low blows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCam'ron Compares Drake To Michael Jackson: "You Got To Realize The Run He's On"The Boy versus The King Of Pop isn't that far of a debate, the Dipset MC thinks, and he argued that folks try to use Drizzy's success against him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsCam'ron Gets To The "It Is What It Is" Set Early To Spit Fire "Two-For-One" FreestyleCam'ron can just do it all. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCam'ron Honors Mother In Post Commemorating One Year Since Her DeathRest In Peace Fredericka Giles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsCam'ron & Swizz Beatz's "Last Stop" Promotes KITH's Upcoming Spring Collection & SoundtrackKITH is not unfamiliar with hip-hop but this is a huge leap. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsCam'ron Reveals That He And Ben Simmons Were Close To Fighting, OJ Simpson Would Have Had His BackThis show never fails to produce funny sound bites. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsCam'ron Finally Blesses Fans With "IIWII SEASON 3" Freestyle On DSPs: StreamOver D'Angelo's "Cruisin'," the Dipset mogul comes through with a killer set of bars, flows, and charismatic references.By Gabriel Bras Nevares