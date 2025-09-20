Cam'ron Says His Dame Dash Beef Is "At The Point Of No Return"

On his latest Talk With Flee episode, Cam'ron revealed that he doesn't want to keep going back and forth with Dame Dash online. However, he also said that their fiery beef reached a point of no return as of late, and he doesn't see a reconciliation happening at any point in the future.

"This was totally unnecessary," Killa Cam remarked about Dame. "The way it went about for me, it didn't have to be public, it didn't have to be all this... All I did was not pick the phone up and you keep going on the Internet, looking for Internet sympathy. [...] It isn't like me and Dame haven't had disputes before... But nobody ever knew that... When we had problems, you never heard no problems from me... But he kept going on and on and on."

"You know when this s**t got personal for me?" he continued. "When he was like, 'Cam ain't confrontational... So and so punched him in his face.' [...] For it to come from Dame, you got some deep hate inside that you've been wanting to spew out... And that's when I said, 'Alright, let's do personal.'"

Cam'ron & Dame Dash Beef

Then, Cam'ron addressed Dame Dash for the last time, or at least, that's what he said he would commit to after this Talk With Flee episode. He doesn't want to entertain more back-and-forth exchanges with him. Nevertheless, Cam suggested that the former Roc-A-Fella executive's behavior and irrelevance these days is what's cutting him out of business opportunities. He said he doesn't want to go down that same path by feeding into Dash's animosity.

For those unaware, Cam'ron and Dame Dash's beef goes back a while, although they have always had more tensions than true hatred. Now, though, following a diss track from Cam and a massive defamation lawsuit from Dame, it seems like they have nowhere else to go.