Cam'ron Explains Dame Dash's Key Financial Mistake

BY Cole Blake 237 Views
Revolt World 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cam'ron speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Cam'ron has weighed in on Dame Dash's financial drama.

Cam'ron says that Dame Dash got complacent and that's the reason for his financial woes. He discussed the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder during the latest episode of Talk With Flee, arguing that he stopped "hustling."

"After opportunity, it's about keeping on hustling," Cam said on his show. "I would love to do the things Dame did. Fly private for five years straight buy two mansions in London you got a mansion in London just for your n***as and then a personal mansion in London for something else or renting them or whatever. You just got mansions in London. We not even from London. We just going to f*cking London hanging out."

Why Is Dame Dash In Debt?

Further speaking about Dame, Cam blamed his lavish lifestyle on his financial woes. He cited mansion in New Jersey, having two $20,000 lofts in Tribeca, and much more. "Bro if you live like that you got to keep hustling you can't do buy all that sh*t you bought, and I'm being nice," Cam argued. "I'm not even naming half of it. You can't buy all that sh*t and spend all that money and then be like, 'I shouldn't have to work anymore.' I ain't have half the sh*t I just named. I ain't have no two lofts in SoHo, I ain't have no two mansions in London I ain't fly private every day for six, seven, eight, nine years. I ain't have no damn urinal." On the other hand, Cam suggested he's much better at budgeting and continues coming up with new ideas. Check out his full stance on Dame Dash above.

Cam's rant comes after a new report from AllHipHop noted that author and entrepreneur Edwyna Brooks is preparing to seize Dame's assets after winning a $78,289.57 judgment against him. She's accused him of unlawfully marketing and distributing her book series Mafietta without permission. The drama comes after he already had to auction off his shares in Roc-A-Fella Records.

