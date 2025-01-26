Dame Dash Corroborates Cam’ron’s Heartbreaking Story About Jim Jones

Dame Dash has corroborated Cam'ron's recent story about Jim Jones allegedly hiring people to jump Dame at an art gallery in front of his girl. Discussing the feud between the two Dipset rappers on his YouTube channel, America Nu Network, Dame recalled the incident. He described it as "embarassing" and heart-breaking.
"When someone that I consider family-- I've never been in a situation where someone that I consider family actually tried to physically have somebody put their hands on me. It blew my mind," he began. "The level of disrespect. It was embarassing. One of the ones that I raised would actually try to have me hurt. And for what? What could've been done in that moment that you would physically want your man or someone that kinda helped you to get humiliated. Because that's all that would've been if somebody would've came on my block or rather, to my art gallery, and put their hands on me in front of my girl. So, there was just no way that was gonna happen without some degree of a fight. But again, what broke my heart was I felt like I raised everybody better than that."
Dame Dash Discusses Cam'ron & Jim Jones
Cam'ron and Jones have been feuding ever since 50 Cent appeared on Cam's Talk With Flee show on YouTube. During the interview, 50 recalled inviting Jones to perform at his show in New York amid G-Unit's feud with Dipset. Jones took issue with the inteview and called out the two rappers while speaking with Justin Laboy on the Respectfully podcast. This led to Cam going on a fiery rant on his It Is What It Is sports talk show with Mase.
“We taught you how to rap, n***a. How you ran the whole organization? How you made Diplomats?” Cam said during the episode. “N***a, you ain’t made none of this! You were a fan. I put you down ’cause you had a free crib and you were a nice guy.” Check out Dame Dash's thoughts on the feud above.
