Dame Dash Corroborates Cam’ron’s Heartbreaking Story About Jim Jones

"When someone that I consider family-- I've never been in a situation where someone that I consider family actually tried to physically have somebody put their hands on me. It blew my mind," he began. "The level of disrespect. It was embarassing. One of the ones that I raised would actually try to have me hurt. And for what? What could've been done in that moment that you would physically want your man or someone that kinda helped you to get humiliated. Because that's all that would've been if somebody would've came on my block or rather, to my art gallery, and put their hands on me in front of my girl. So, there was just no way that was gonna happen without some degree of a fight. But again, what broke my heart was I felt like I raised everybody better than that."