Jim Jones Posts Up With Juelz Santana, Future & Lil Baby Amid Drama With 50 Cent & Cam'ron

Jim Jones is currently going back and forth with 50 Cent following his comments during a recent podcast appearance. The former Dipset MC clapped back at the G-Unit boss and Cam'ron due to their chat about a month ago. Capo is not too pleased right now because the two fellow New Yorkers recalled the time when Fif brought out him and Juelz Santana for a performance back in 2007. If you remember, The Diplomats were facing a riff within the group, and it was something that Killa Cam was not too happy with back then.
Now, the It Is What It Is host has some respect for the maneuver by 50, but the way the talked about it rubbed Jones the wrong way. "Them n****s be on my d**k," he said cackling during his time on the Respectfully platform. "Them n****s ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n****s in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my d**k! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my s*** like that."
Could Jim Jones Have Something Cooking With This Trio?
This led 50 to clap back with federal informant taunts thanks to Jones' alleged federal informant gig. "LOL. INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here, I know you working so please don’t say gangster s*** to me INDIVIDUAL 1!" He accompanied the caption with older photo of Jones in the background with Diddy, Fat Joe, Jay-Z, and Remy Ma.
To no one's surprise he denied those alleged snitching claims recently. Overall, Jones is definitely fighting a mini army right now, with Ma$e also getting on the action by defending Cam'ron on his behalf. But it appears that the "We Fly High" rapper is forming a crew of his own. He recently shared a short video of Future, Lil Baby and Juelz Santana all turning up in Harlem together. "Had them boys out on th block @future @lilbaby @thejuelzsantana shootin n ootin lenox ave. Harlem Whts up." He then seems to proceed to take some subtle shots at his detractors, adding, "To much drip in 1 flic Atl invades Harlem. Reality is was diffrent then th net lol." It's unclear what this all really means though, but perhaps it could be some new music?