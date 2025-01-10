Jim Jones Posts Up With Juelz Santana, Future & Lil Baby Amid Drama With 50 Cent & Cam'ron

Jones and his unexpected crew stepped out in Harlem.

Jim Jones is currently going back and forth with 50 Cent following his comments during a recent podcast appearance. The former Dipset MC clapped back at the G-Unit boss and Cam'ron due to their chat about a month ago. Capo is not too pleased right now because the two fellow New Yorkers recalled the time when Fif brought out him and Juelz Santana for a performance back in 2007. If you remember, The Diplomats were facing a riff within the group, and it was something that Killa Cam was not too happy with back then.

Now, the It Is What It Is host has some respect for the maneuver by 50, but the way the talked about it rubbed Jones the wrong way. "Them n****s be on my d**k," he said cackling during his time on the Respectfully platform. "Them n****s ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n****s in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my d**k! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my s*** like that."

Could Jim Jones Have Something Cooking With This Trio?

This led 50 to clap back with federal informant taunts thanks to Jones' alleged federal informant gig. "LOL. INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here, I know you working so please don’t say gangster s*** to me INDIVIDUAL 1!" He accompanied the caption with older photo of Jones in the background with Diddy, Fat Joe, Jay-Z, and Remy Ma.