Mase Breaks Silence After Jim Jones Accuses Him Of Clowning Cam'ron

All three artists go way back.

Mase and Cam'ron have become a dynamic duo in the podcast game. The legendary rappers and high school friends have found second life as online personalities. They compliment each other well, despite having tension in years past. This tension was touched upon by former Dipset member Jim Jones during a recent podcast appearance. Jones claimed that Mase use to trash talk his Dipset brother Cam. He then questioned the legitimacy of their current friendship. Mase wasted no time clapping back at the rapper.

Jim Jones went on the Respectfully podcast to discuss Mase and Cam. He claimed that Mase turned his back on Cam and the rest of the people he knew once he signed with Bad Boy in the 90s. Jim Jones and Cam'ron didn't really break out until the 2000s, so there was an imbalanced dynamic for a long period of time. It gets worse, though. Jones claimed he used to "watch Mase sh*t on Cam and everybody around him" when he was at his commercial peak. This is partially why the rapper doesn't buy the friendship act between Mase and Cam'ron. Jones did clarify that he wishes both peers well, even if he suspects there is more animosity than they let on.

Mase Doesn't Want To "Dwell On The Past"

Mase and Cam'ron decided to indirectly respond to Jim Jones via social media. They posted a photo of themselves standing on a stoop in New York. The photo appears to have been taken several years ago, when they were running with Jones. They did not address the former Dipset star by name, but they did emphasize that they want to leave past disagreements in the past. "No need to dwell on the past," they wrote in the caption. "We here now, we gone. Push it to the limit."