Drake Seemingly Sides With Cam'ron & Mase In Their Feud With Elliott Wilson

Cam'ron and Mase have been going at Elliott Wilson on social media.

Drake liked a post from the It Is What It Is Instagram page on Wednesday, amid Cam'ron and Mase's ongoing feud with Elliott Wilson. In the post, they criticized Wilson for waiving the white flag in their trading of shots on social media. Drake has had plenty of his own issues with Wilson throughout 2024.

"HEY YALL NOW HE WANT TO WAVE THE WHITE FLAG NAH @elliottwilson," the Instagram post reads. "IT’s OVER WHEN WE SAY IT’s OVER & WE BEEN WINNING & ALREADY WON, WE DON’t NEED YOU TELLING US NOW YOU WANT TO REPOST OUR CONTENT FOH, WE NEED ALL OUR FOLLOWERS IN HIS COMMENT SECTION ASAP CAUSE WE AIN’t GOING FOR IT…"

Cam'ron Performs During Drake's Apollo Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, Cam’ron, and Jim Jones of Dipset aka The Diplomats perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

As for Cam'ron and Mase's anger with Wilson, the veteran hip-hop journalist used them as an example of artists turning into mediocre media personalities during a recent rant on Rory and Mal's podcast. He argued that they lack proper training and education in journalism and use their celebrity status to steal views from better journalists such as himself. Captioning a photo of Wilson in response, the duo wrote: "THE YEAR JUST STARTED & WE JUST CHILLING MINDING OUR BUSINESS SIPPING [champagne emoji] & HERE COME THIS 'CUBAN GOODING JR' LOOKING MUTHAFU*KA WITH HIS SALTY HATING AZZ. HEY YO @elliottwilson YOU WASHED & NOBODY IS CHECKING FOR YOU, #WETHENEWSOURCE GET USE TO IT [clown emoji] YOU A BONA FIED HATER AT IT’s FINEST."

Drake Seemingly Sides With Cam'ron