Drake Seemingly Sides With Cam'ron & Mase In Their Feud With Elliott Wilson

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Cam'ron and Mase have been going at Elliott Wilson on social media.

Drake liked a post from the It Is What It Is Instagram page on Wednesday, amid Cam'ron and Mase's ongoing feud with Elliott Wilson. In the post, they criticized Wilson for waiving the white flag in their trading of shots on social media. Drake has had plenty of his own issues with Wilson throughout 2024.

"HEY YALL NOW HE WANT TO WAVE THE WHITE FLAG NAH @elliottwilson," the Instagram post reads. "IT’s OVER WHEN WE SAY IT’s OVER & WE BEEN WINNING & ALREADY WON, WE DON’t NEED YOU TELLING US NOW YOU WANT TO REPOST OUR CONTENT FOH, WE NEED ALL OUR FOLLOWERS IN HIS COMMENT SECTION ASAP CAUSE WE AIN’t GOING FOR IT…"

Cam'ron Performs During Drake's Apollo Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, Cam’ron, and Jim Jones of Dipset aka The Diplomats perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

As for Cam'ron and Mase's anger with Wilson, the veteran hip-hop journalist used them as an example of artists turning into mediocre media personalities during a recent rant on Rory and Mal's podcast. He argued that they lack proper training and education in journalism and use their celebrity status to steal views from better journalists such as himself. Captioning a photo of Wilson in response, the duo wrote: "THE YEAR JUST STARTED & WE JUST CHILLING MINDING OUR BUSINESS SIPPING [champagne emoji] & HERE COME THIS 'CUBAN GOODING JR' LOOKING MUTHAFU*KA WITH HIS SALTY HATING AZZ. HEY YO @elliottwilson YOU WASHED & NOBODY IS CHECKING FOR YOU, #WETHENEWSOURCE GET USE TO IT [clown emoji] YOU A BONA FIED HATER AT IT’s FINEST."

Drake Seemingly Sides With Cam'ron

Drake's apparent support of Cam and Mase comes after the two It Is What It Is hosts defended him for his controversial diss of DeMar DeRozan at a recent Toronto Raptors game. They've also backed him amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar on several occasions. Check out the post Drake liked on Instagram below.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
