Elliott Wilson Has Shocking Response To Cam'ron & Mase After Initially Questioning Their Credentials

BYZachary Horvath391 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Vince Staples Show, Premiere, Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Elliott Wilson attends Netflix’s THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 12 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Elliott attempts to bury the hatchet.

Esteemed hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson has been getting into it online with Cam'ron and Mase over the past couple of days. However, he's drastically changed his tune today after calling them out in a shocking and scathing rant. It all began with the Rap Radar founder questioning both rappers' journalistic credentials on the Rory and MAL Podcast earlier this week. "Everybody’s media... Cam’ron running around like he’s Stephen A. Smith," he began. "'Why is he a sports journalist? Because he has an opinion?'" Elliott inquired to the hosts. His verbal attack continued by adding how people like Killa Cam and Mase are entering the business "off celebrity alone."

"I don’t like that s***… It’s reality. I don’t like it." Elliott then went on to add that he feels he's much better at the job then they are. "I know I’m better at it. It’s me. It’s my life." This of course went viral quite quickly and eventually made into the territory of It Is What Is and their Instagram page. They then proceeded to unleash a social media avalanche of disses and memes Elliott Wilson's way. "WE JUST CHILLING MINDING OUR BUSINESS SIPPING 🍾 & HERE COME THIS “CUBAN GOODING JR” LOOKING MUTHAFU*KA WITH HIS SALTY HATING AZZ, HEY YO @elliottwilson YOU WASHED & NOBODY IS CHECKING FOR YOU, #WETHENEWSOURCE GET USE TO IT 🤡 YOU A BONA FIED HATER," one post said.

Read More: BigXthaPlug Fights Heckling Fan At His Show With Support From His Security

Elliott Wilson Changes His Tune On Cam'ron & Mase

Wilson then got into the IG Story comments in which he tried to surrender in what felt like a half-serious manner. However, Cam'ron and Mase didn't take the bait. "HEY YALL NOW HE WANT TO WAVE THE WHITE FLAG 🏳️ NAH 🥷🏽 @elliottwilson IT’s OVER WHEN WE SAY IT’s OVER & WE BEEN WINNING & ALREADY WON, WE DON’t NEED YOU TELLING US 💩 NOW YOU WANT TO REPOST OUR CONTENT FOH."

But it seems like Elliott actually meant that because he's issued a formal apology (sort of). In The Need To Know Podcast clip, he mentions how none of the previous comments he issued were pre-meditated and that they just came out. In the time since, he's come to respect that Cam and Mase have put in a lot of work themselves to make this a successful project. Elliott felt like he let Treasure Wilson, one of the co-hosts of It Is What Is down to some degree due to them having a rapport and her being new to the scene of journalism. He feels bad that he came across as the "older person not comfortable with somebody else's success." Despite it being a decent response, you know Cam and Mase will most likely have something to say.

Read More: Memphis Bleek Questions Dame Dash's Claims That They Buried The Hatchet With N.O.R.E.

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...