Elliott Wilson Has Shocking Response To Cam'ron & Mase After Initially Questioning Their Credentials

Elliott attempts to bury the hatchet.

Esteemed hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson has been getting into it online with Cam'ron and Mase over the past couple of days. However, he's drastically changed his tune today after calling them out in a shocking and scathing rant. It all began with the Rap Radar founder questioning both rappers' journalistic credentials on the Rory and MAL Podcast earlier this week. "Everybody’s media... Cam’ron running around like he’s Stephen A. Smith," he began. "'Why is he a sports journalist? Because he has an opinion?'" Elliott inquired to the hosts. His verbal attack continued by adding how people like Killa Cam and Mase are entering the business "off celebrity alone."

"I don’t like that s***… It’s reality. I don’t like it." Elliott then went on to add that he feels he's much better at the job then they are. "I know I’m better at it. It’s me. It’s my life." This of course went viral quite quickly and eventually made into the territory of It Is What Is and their Instagram page. They then proceeded to unleash a social media avalanche of disses and memes Elliott Wilson's way. "WE JUST CHILLING MINDING OUR BUSINESS SIPPING 🍾 & HERE COME THIS “CUBAN GOODING JR” LOOKING MUTHAFU*KA WITH HIS SALTY HATING AZZ, HEY YO @elliottwilson YOU WASHED & NOBODY IS CHECKING FOR YOU, #WETHENEWSOURCE GET USE TO IT 🤡 YOU A BONA FIED HATER," one post said.

Read More: BigXthaPlug Fights Heckling Fan At His Show With Support From His Security

Elliott Wilson Changes His Tune On Cam'ron & Mase

Wilson then got into the IG Story comments in which he tried to surrender in what felt like a half-serious manner. However, Cam'ron and Mase didn't take the bait. "HEY YALL NOW HE WANT TO WAVE THE WHITE FLAG 🏳️ NAH 🥷🏽 @elliottwilson IT’s OVER WHEN WE SAY IT’s OVER & WE BEEN WINNING & ALREADY WON, WE DON’t NEED YOU TELLING US 💩 NOW YOU WANT TO REPOST OUR CONTENT FOH."