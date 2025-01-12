Charlamagne Tha God Calls Elliott Wilson An "Idiot"

C Tha God Rips YN for going at other podcasters.

Charlamagne Tha God and Elliott Wilson's war of words continues with C Tha God reacting to Wilson's recent rant about Mase and Cam'ron podcast in the latest episode of Brilliant Idiots. Talking to co-host Andrew Schulz, Tha God says, "You're not just sitting around, just hating on other people for what they're building, like Elliott Wilson does all the time. He can't help himself. It was just disgusting." Afterward, Charlamagne spoke on Wilson's new gimmick not working. He continued: "It don't work if you come off as bitter."

Charlamagne would advise that Wilson focus on his established hip-hop website, Rad Radar. "I just don't understand why you would just discard a great property like Rap Radar. You know how hard it is to create IP nowadays. You got the IP, Rap Radar, even if you don't get the guest. Why don't you just put your opinions on there? You and B.Dot could be sitting around, having these conversations about hip-hop and hip-hop culture." In 2024, Wilson joined Hip-Hop DX as an Editorial Director.

Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Elliott Wilson For Not Focusing On Himself & IPs

Brilliant Idiot's response follows Elliott Wilson sharing his thoughts on Mase and Cam'ron's popular podcast It Is What It Is. Wilson is annoyed by celebrities crossing into his profession without experience. "Everybody’s media... Cam’ron running around like he’s Stephen A. Smith," Wilson told Rory and Mal. "'Why is he a sports journalist? Because he has an opinion?'" Elliott inquired to the hosts. His verbal attack continued by adding how people like Killa Cam and Mase are entering the business "off celebrity alone."