Charlamagne Tha God Goes Off On Elliott Wilson Amid Ongoing Feud

Charlamagne Tha God has explained his recent criticism of Elliott Wilson, in which he complained about Complex ranking the media veteran at number five on the "Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking." Reflecting on the comments during the latest episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne claimed that Wilson is avoiding him and complained about him insulting him while refusing to sit down for a one-on-one.

He also brought up Diddy and an article Wilson's wife, Danyel Smith, penned about the disgraced Bad Boy mogul. In doing so, he argued that he's the person Wilson should be focused on beefing with. "We gotta stop the performative stuff," Charlamagne remarked. "Don't say the things to me just because you're trying to get traction on social media and play the role. I want you to be consistent. The same way it's easy for you to get at Childish Gambino because you don't think Childish is gonna say anything back to you, the same way it's easy to get at a Charlamgne because you don't think a Charlamagne is gonna say nothing back to you. I need you to keep that same energy for people that you really should have smoke with."

Charlamagne Tha God & Elliott Wilson Pose Together In Brooklyn

Wilson responded to Charlagmagne's initial criticism during an appearance on Bag Fuel Podcast, admitting that he's tired of him. "I feel like we just never really clicked like that and also I didn't like the last Brilliant Idiots sh*t he did talking crazy about me being on that list," Wilson said. "Never explaining why I shouldn't be top five, and I'm just tired of his sh*t. It's old school. At a certain point, you just gotta say f*ck this person. F*ck you. I was born in 1971. It can just be that. We don't have to be cool. We don't gotta pretend."

