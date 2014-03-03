Childish Gambino (AKA Donald Glover, AKA Troy from Community) is one of the most divisive figures in contemporary hip-hop. Although he has an extensive and devout cult following, he has yet to be fully embraced by the rap blogosphere (much to the chagrin of said fan base).

Throughout his rap career, the multitalented actor/writer/comedian/emcee/producer has collaborated with Chance The Rapper, Jhene Aiko, Trinidad James, Macklemore, Kenna, Josh Osho, Just A Band, Gucci Mane, Young Scooter, Alley Boy, Rudimental, Alan Wilkis, Young Dro, DJ Reflex, Funkmaster Flex, Kilo Kish, Cyhi The Prynce, Heems, DJ Drama, Kid Ink, Schoolboy Q, Cory Gunz, Rapsody, Ludovin, Sway, J. Cole and more.

Most recently, he retired from Community (having shot 5 episodes for the fifth season) and released his new album Because The Internet, which was accompanied by an elaborate rollout including a short film and an interactive script. He’s currently preparing to embark on the "Deep Web Tour". Stay tuned.