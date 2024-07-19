Childish Gambino Is Eclectic As Ever On "Bando Stone And The New World"

BYElias Andrews3 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
f19320aae82a75396d97def01ae89ff3.1000x1000x1f19320aae82a75396d97def01ae89ff3.1000x1000x1
Donald Glover really goes for it.

Childish Gambino marches to the beat of his own drum. He's never made the same album twice, whether it be the pop-rap opus Because the Internet or the funky Awaken, My Love. The sounds are different, and the themes wildly varied. This pattern is upheld with the latest (and possibly last) Gambino album. Bando Stone and the New World is a wildly eclectic collection of music, blending and melding genres at every turn. It may be Childish Gambino's most ambitious album to date. However, it may take a few listens to fully click with fans.

The off-kilter approach is evident from the opening track. "H3@rt$ W3re M3@nt T0 F7¥" is a glitchy, bass-heavy banger with unhinged vocals from Gambino and Amaarae. It doesn't follow a conventional song structure in the slightest, but it is compelling. The rest of the album is easier to listen to, though not significantly. "Steps Beach" is a gorgeous acoustic number that evokes Childish Gambino's tropical attire on the album cover. A similar mood is evoked on "Real Love," which could have been a hit for an indie pop band circa 2012. These palatable moments are broken up, however, by musical left turns. "Happy Survival" is a lush instrumental piece with a repeating mantra. "Got to Be," meanwhile, is a techo nightmare with Uncle Luke samples. Gambino, regardless of where things go, is having fun challenging his fans.

Read More: Childish Gambino Reveals Why He’s Ditching Rap Moniker After New Album

Listen To Bando Stone And The New World By Childish Gambino

Bando Stone and the New World tracklist:

  1. H3@rt$ W3re M3@nt T0 F7¥ (featuring Amaarae)
  2. Lithonia
  3. Survive (featuring Chloe)
  4. Steps Beach
  5. Talk My Sh*t (featuring Amaarae & Flo Milli)
  6. Got to Be
  7. Real Love
  8. In the Night (featuring Amaarae & Jorja Smith)
  9. Yoshinoya
  10. Can You Feel Me
  11. No Excuses
  12. Cruisin (featuring Yeat)
  13. We Are God
  14. Running Around (featuring Foushee)
  15. Dadvocate
  16. Bad One
  17. Happy Survival (featuring Khruangbin)
  18. A Place Where Love Goes

Read More: Childish Gambino Sheds Light On Leaving Rap Name Behind In New "Hot Ones" Episode

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...