Ciara Flies High On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

If you are looking for the most notable music releases of the week, then look no further than our latest R&B Season playlist update. There are a few tracks in this edition that are more genre-melding than most, but kicking things off is a classic cut. Ciara recently dropped her "Ecstasy" single, and if you're a fan of sultry drums and spotlit vocal performances, then this song will definitely feel like that to you. She doesn't accompany her voice with many background vocals, which fits well on this simple, minimal, but lyrically evocative cut. The percussion in particular goes a long way to ground this record, especially the deep kicks and sharp snares that keep the single in swing.

However, if you're looking for something a little more alternative and mellow out of our R&B Season playlist, then you might find your new gems on the new SiR deluxe. "OUT OF MY HANDS" is one of the new songs expanding his 2024 album HEAVY, and it features Maeta over a steady and relaxing drum beat with gentle guitars and soaring vocal trades. Both performers share a lot of vocal chemistry here, even if it won't win over folks who seek a bit more excitement.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Fortunately, if peppy playfulness is what you demand from R&B Season, SAILORR will not disappoint. The new record "DOWN BAD" might sound a bit more melancholy when you start it up, but as it goes on, she adds more character to her vocal performance and harmonies while skating over a bouncy, West Coast-ish rhythm. The breathy vocals and chill synths never suffer as a result of a more immediate percussive treatment, though, creating a nice balance between fun and frustration.