SAILORR Is Avoiding All The Red Flags On "DOWN BAD"

SAILORR is seemingly allergic to missing because "DOWN BAD" is another infectious R&B anthem. The Jacksonville, Florida native is nearing the release of her debut album that remains nameless as of now. This is now single number four from it, technically five if you count the Summer Walker-assisted remix to "POOKIE'S REQUIEM" on its own. On this effort, the 26-year-old is debuting a bit of a new voice. It's more baby-like than anything we have heard from her before, and it works to her benefit. SAILORR utilizes it on the pre-chorus and chorus and its incredible how captivating it is.
She makes you want to sing along to it as soon as they pop in. Similar to "CUT UP," her most recent release before "DOWN BAD," she finds herself in this endless cycle of breaking up and getting back together with this guy. However, there's something about him that keeps her coming back for more. SAILORR admits that she is, "...down bad, ain't it sad?" But his charisma and sexual prowess are too much. Her humor once again shines on this track, especially at the end of her second verse where she raps a little bit. "Eloping up in Vegas then we honeymoon in Reno / Got me down bad, baby, fiendin' for your beano / Baby, don't distract me." Check out "DOWN BAD" below.
SAILORR "DOWN BAD"
Quotable Lyrics:
But you only call me when you're alone
And every time I take you back
I'm not afraid of the whole fact that you gon'
Leave away from home
Am I the ending in your map?
Like, what's the point in coming back?
