Over these past few months, SAILORR has been winning us over with her quirky writing that balances both vulnerability and humor. Her ability to do this allows for her to tell stories about love and relationships like no one really else can. That's what you're getting on her debut FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST, which is loaded with poppy and alternative R&B cuts about breakups, testing her sexual preferences, and momma's boys.
For example, there's "GRRL'S GRRL," a song SAILORR has been hyping up leading up to its release. It's giving off similar cues to Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl" but it's updated for 2025 in the best way possible.
"UR MOTHER'S SON" is another great example of the 26-year-old's openness. Here, she comes to the painful realization that she's never going to be able to love this guy more than her "helicopter" mom. While it is an emotional point on the record, SAILORR manages to find room for some truly laugh-out-loud moments.
"We scrappin', I pull up to her crib, she lackin' / She prays that I'm a phase, so, yeah, we outside, we scrappin' / She hope that I don't stay."
That's honestly a great way to summarize this tape. The Jacksonville native manages to find light in the darkest of places in relation to heartbreak.
Now that the debut is here, it's going to be fun to see where SAILORR takes her career. She's got all of the tools and charisma to be R&B's next superstar. As long as she stays true to herself and writes what she likes --which she talks about in an interview with Teen Vogue-- then she's got nothing but open road ahead of her.
Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of March 2025
SAILORR FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST
FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST Tracklist:
- SOFT GIRL SUMMER
- SINCERITY
- GRRL'S GRRL
- BITCHES BREW
- GIMME DAT LUG NUT
- DOWN BAD
- POOKIE'S REQUIEM
- DONE SHAVING 4 U
- ITADAKIMASU
- MSG
- BELLY
- UR MOTHER'S SON
- CUT UP
- W1LL U L13?