SAILORR Expands On Her Winning Formula On Debut LP "FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST"

BY Zachary Horvath 156 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sailorrsailorr
SAILORR has absolutely been popping off in recent months, so dropping her debut full-length at this moment in her career was perfect.

Over these past few months, SAILORR has been winning us over with her quirky writing that balances both vulnerability and humor. Her ability to do this allows for her to tell stories about love and relationships like no one really else can. That's what you're getting on her debut FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST, which is loaded with poppy and alternative R&B cuts about breakups, testing her sexual preferences, and momma's boys.

For example, there's "GRRL'S GRRL," a song SAILORR has been hyping up leading up to its release. It's giving off similar cues to Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl" but it's updated for 2025 in the best way possible.

"UR MOTHER'S SON" is another great example of the 26-year-old's openness. Here, she comes to the painful realization that she's never going to be able to love this guy more than her "helicopter" mom. While it is an emotional point on the record, SAILORR manages to find room for some truly laugh-out-loud moments.

"We scrappin', I pull up to her crib, she lackin' / She prays that I'm a phase, so, yeah, we outside, we scrappin' / She hope that I don't stay."

That's honestly a great way to summarize this tape. The Jacksonville native manages to find light in the darkest of places in relation to heartbreak.

Now that the debut is here, it's going to be fun to see where SAILORR takes her career. She's got all of the tools and charisma to be R&B's next superstar. As long as she stays true to herself and writes what she likes --which she talks about in an interview with Teen Vogue-- then she's got nothing but open road ahead of her.

Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of March 2025

SAILORR FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST

FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST Tracklist:

  1. SOFT GIRL SUMMER
  2. SINCERITY
  3. GRRL'S GRRL
  4. BITCHES BREW
  5. GIMME DAT LUG NUT
  6. DOWN BAD
  7. POOKIE'S REQUIEM
  8. DONE SHAVING 4 U
  9. ITADAKIMASU
  10. MSG
  11. BELLY
  12. UR MOTHER'S SON
  13. CUT UP
  14. W1LL U L13?

Read More: Big U RICO Case: The Murder Allegations Involving Rayshawn Williams

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
sailorr Songs SAILORR Continues To Display The It Factor On Toxic Relationship Single "CUT UP" 1018
sailorr Songs SAILORR Announces Debut Project With "SINCERITY" 848
sailorr Songs SAILORR Is Avoiding All The Red Flags On "DOWN BAD" 829
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 2.9K