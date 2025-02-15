SAILORR Continues To Display The It Factor On Toxic Relationship Single "CUT UP"

R&B is gaining a lot of fresh and exciting talent as of late and SAILORR is one of our favorite prospects. Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, the 26-year-old singer and songwriter has been making waves in the alternative lane for just about a year and change. However, she sounds well beyond her years with a great ear for snappy and smooth production that she knows she can work with. We first got a taste of her music with the remix to her first true hit "POOKIE'S REQUIEM," which has been blowing up on social media. We can see why as her writing has a lot of character and humor woven into it. Furthermore, her voice is incredible, as she shows how quickly she can go from her deeper to her upper register.
It's honestly quite effortless. It made us take a look at her previous singles such as "W1LL U L13?" and "WEATHERED." We have to say that SAILORR doesn't have a miss yet in our book. That includes her latest addition to her growing catalog, "CUT UP." Here, she gets into her toxic relationship bag and details how this guy she's with wants her to be someone she's not. However, SAILORR is admittedly quite smitten at the same time. At this point, we just need her debut project to arrive, and fans seem to agree. "She’s 3/3 so far, I can’t wait to hear a full body of work," one commenter writes on YouTube. "Aesthetic, Cadence, delivery, phrasing, lyrics, production, vocals.. she's something really special! 🔥🔥" adds another. We couldn't agree more, so make sure you hop on the bandwagon now while there's still room.
SAILORR "CUT UP"
Quotable Lyrics:
Muscle big
Creatine in my thick thighs
Stroking, my ego growing like your, uh
Loving usually make me sick
But, bae, I think I'll make you mine
I'm cutting up real bad though
