Rising R&B Voice SAILORR Connects With Summer Walker For Soft Reboot Of Viral Hit "POOKIE'S REQUIEM"

She explains: "I watched Requiem for a Dream right after a bad breakup. I was like, ‘Damn, I really identify with this' — just struggling with addiction, whether that be with sex, love, substances, whatever. I feel like anybody can identify with trying to unlearn unhealthy habits, so 'POOKIE'S REQUIEM' was a direct reflection of what I was struggling with at the time." On top of the social media platform, SAILORR also spread the word by performing it during a "From The Block" performance on YouTube. She only has three solo singles and two features to her name, but we are letting you know she's next. Summer Walker notices that fact, as she is now on the extended version and proves to be a seamless fit. We are warning you... you will become hooked right away.

SAILORR is quickly turning into one of our most intriguing R&B prospects for 2025. The Asian American singer and songwriter of Vietnamese descent really hit the ground running late last year. A resident of Jacksonville, she began to turn some heads on TikTok with "POOKIE'S REQUIEM," a blunt and sort of comedic breakup anthem. Fans have become entranced with its addicting melodies, relatable lyrics, and SAILORR's effortless voice. The production is also a major highlight, with its sharp synths and punchy drums and kicks. In a press release, the fresh face recalled drawing inspiration from the 2000 psychological drama Requiem for a Dream.

