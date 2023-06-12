R&B
- SongsMuni Long Flips "Made For Me" Into A Groovy Amapiano Remix With YumbsThis song is the perfect template for a remix and sure enough, this one hits. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicToxic Love: Essential, Wild R&B Songs For Valentine's DayAs Valentine's Day approaches, we are exploring a few tracks that stray far from the lovey-dovey feels.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicLucky Daye Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?Delve into Lucky Daye's musical journey, from his soulful beginnings to becoming a dynamic force in R&B and beyond.By Rain Adams
- MusicCiara's Aiming For Another Number One Charting AlbumCiara is making it known she's still striving for greatness.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLedisi Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?Explore the vibrant journey of Ledisi, an acclaimed R&B and jazz artist, culminating in a notable net worth.By Rain Adams
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best R&B PerformanceFive tracks are up for the Grammy award for Best R&B Performance.By Demi Phillips
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Progressive R&B AlbumThe Grammys will recognize one out of these five albums as the Best Progressive RnB Album.By Demi Phillips
- MusicAri Lennox: Her 7 Best R&B GroovesSince signing with J. Cole’s label in 2015, Lennox has established herself as one of modern R&B’s most exciting voices. By Wyatt Westlake
- Music7 R&B Albums From 2023 We're Grateful For This ThanksgivingThe feel-good season is upon us, and we’re reflecting on a few albums that we’re glad dropped this year.By Wyatt Westlake
- Music7 R&B Singers Who Are ScorpiosCelebrate the R&B singers who often wear their hearts on their sleeves.By Demi Phillips
- SongsGoapele Floats On New "Purple" R&B SingleGoapele's soulful evolution is on full display on "Purple," the captivating second track from her upcoming album "COLOURS."By Isabella Pennese
- Music7 R&B Singers Who Are LibrasThese Libra singers know a thing or two about love. Celebrate their special days by diving into their catalogs.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 R&B Singers Who Are VirgosIt's Virgo season! Check out some famous Virgos, from the King of Pop to Queen Bey!By Demi Phillips
- MusicKeyshia Cole Claps Back At Nicki Minaj Fan Over Cardi B EndorsementKeyshia had no patience for fans pushing Nicki/Cardi beef.By Lavender Alexandria