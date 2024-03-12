Ariana Grande "eternal sunshine" Review

Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine shows that she knows heartbreak quite well. In the same vein, she learned to allow her aching pain to metamorphose into sugary pop and R&B pieces of confectionery. On the chart-topping 2018 single “thank u, next,” Grande held out hope for a forever love but still entertained feelings of doubt. “God forbid something happens… Least this song is a smash,” she sang, tiptoeing between consternation and temerity. Five years later, the worst had happened.

But on eternal sunshine, her seventh album, Ariana Grande deals with her latest heartbreak and everything surrounding it rather ruefully. It’s evident that the pop sensation’s emotions are heightened, but in an almost vampiric sense, she’s venturing back into the night. Her latest album is a diary entry projected to the world on the template of her overwhelming success. The verdict? She sees and hears what you’re all saying, but she stopped giving a damn a long time ago. If anything, eternal sunshine is Ariana Grande’s reminder to the world that she won’t stop putting herself first.

Read More: Ariana Grande Addresses "Hateful Messages" In Response To New Album

Ariana Grande Is Still Shedding Her Skin

Since 2018, Ariana Grande has repeatedly made herself clear about rising above negativity. The pipeline from “no tears left to cry” to “yes, and?” is laced with several IDGAF prompts. As with most child stars, growing up under the intense scrutiny of the public eye can have detrimental effects. However, Grande has chosen herself, resulting in some of the most vulnerable music in her catalog. On eternal sunshine, she continues the trend of returning the middle finger to her naysayers. However, this time, it’s with more sleek cheekiness, because now the joke’s on everyone else.

Eternal Sunshine Is Woeful Pop At Its Sexiest

A master of cheerful cheerlessness, Grande is a definitive lyricist. Post-divorce, her words prove a lack of malice, choosing the amicable exit from her ex-husband. The culmination of her feelings has left her shaky, but not unsure of her decision. Indeed, the obvious subjects of eternal sunshine are her past and present loves. While the latter offers a glimmer of hope, there’s a melancholy attached to the references to the former.

Tracks like “bye,” “i wish i hated you,” and “we can’t be friends” are lyrically on the nose. However, it’s on the latter that her bleeding heart is loudest. Moreover, it’s the delivery that drives home Grande’s point. Regardless of her breakup, which she saw coming, there’s no hate involved. “we can’t be friends” also has the privilege of being the artist’s second single.

The music video borrows from the movie Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. In it, Grande attempts to let go of the memories of her lost love. It’s one of the most vulnerable moments in her musical career. But the summary remains: It’s over.

Read More: Ethan Slater & Ariana Grande Relationship Timeline

Ariana Grande’s After A Supernatural Love

Indeed, the soft ballads are a worthwhile addition to the album’s overall cohesion. But Grande’s no-nonsense lyricism is her greatest contribution to eternal sunshine. “the boy is mine,” which interpolates the classic song of the same name, is the perfect example. Everyone can remember how the news of her new beau rocked the media. As a result, Grande was labeled everything, from “homewrecker,” to “not a girl’s girl.”

While she has since shared that the allegations are, in fact, false, her music takes a rougher approach. In “the boy is mine,” she’s conflicted in her emotions. But that won’t stop her from giving the man in her sights a try. Overall, Grande’s excited; almost addicted to what’s right in front of her, and she’s going all in. The track may not spend 11 weeks atop the Hot 100 as Brandy and Monica did. But “the boy is mine” is the sharpest, wittiest song on eternal sunshine, and where Grande shines brightest.

Chasing Imperfect Perfection

Altogether, eternal sunshine is a serious improvement over 2020’s positions. This is why it’s rather bittersweet that heartbreak and controversy bring out the deepest parts of the pop star. Ariana Grande is moving on from the weight of her past and in a cheeky, powerful fashion. Despite her newfound romance, she’s still madly in love with herself.

That’s what makes eternal sunshine some of her boldest, rawest, most authentic work. R&B and pop sit side by side with experimental Scandi-inspired music. Through the use of synthesizers and electronic influences, Grande sounds even more otherworldly, letting the music guide her crisp vocals, and not the other way around. Surely, the star is still evolving.