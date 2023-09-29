album review
- MusicKid Cudi "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" Review"INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" is ultimately nothing groundbreaking, but serves its purpose for an artist that has constantly pushed himself musically.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJoe Budden Thinks Kanye West Fumbled On "Vultures" Despite Other PraisesOn the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," he shared his thoughts on the album's overall quality... excluding Ye.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDizzee Rascal "Don't Take It Personal" ReviewDizzee Rascal is “flying, smiling and vibing” on his latest album. It is an enjoyable listen, but does not go far beyond that.By Wyatt Westlake
- ReviewsYeat "2093" Album ReviewOver the past few years, people have doubted whether Yeat is the future of rap. This industrial, misanthropic, and hard-hitting LP silences all opposition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher "Coming Home" Review30 years into his career, and Usher’s comeback is only the beginning.By Demi Phillips
- MusicIcewear Vezzo "Live From The 6" ReviewIcewear Vezzo showcases his versatility and maturity on his latest release, though it may not outshine his previous work.By TeeJay Small
- MusicTiaCorine "Almost There" ReviewTiaCorine’s major label debut is a step in the right direction. By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentKid Cudi "INSANO" Album ReviewWhile it's great to see Mr. Rager in a more energetic, carefree, and musically evolved place, the execution on his ninth studio LP leaves a lot to be desired.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsAndre 3000 "New Blue Sun" ReviewBalance, discovery, reflection, and a whole lot of sonic wizardry make 3 Stacks' first "solo" album in 20 years a compellingly emotive return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Thanks Ebro After Receiving The Ultimate ComplimentOffset is getting a lot of support right now.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Eviscerates Joe Budden In Scathing Response To "For All The Dogs" CriticismDrake didn't take kindly to Joe Budden's "For All The Dogs" review.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDJ Khaled Reacts To Drake's "For All The Dogs" AlbumDJ Khaled is sharing his praise for the new album.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" Mixtape ReviewNow that Lil Wayne's latest project is finally out, it can be said that "Tha Fix Before Tha Carter VI" builds more worry than anticipation.By Wyatt Westlake