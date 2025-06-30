Pusha T Reacts To Rolling Stone's Early Review Of Clipse's New Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pusha T and Malice attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)
Pusha T and Malice recently revealed the tracklist and features for their long-awaited Clipse reunion album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Fans have already heard a taste of the upcoming Clipse reunion album Let God Sort Em Out, and Pusha T is well aware of that. Whether it's singles or leaked Kendrick Lamar verses, it seems like the duo is just as interested in the prerelease hype as they are in delivering a hopefully great body of work.

For those unaware, Rolling Stone's Simon Vozick-Levinson recently published an early review of the record ahead of its July 11 release, giving it four stars out of five and claiming that "their lyrical chemistry is still second to none." We won't spoil the rest of the review here if you want to check it out for yourself – and don't miss out on ours once it drops! But Push caught wind of the review and took to his Instagram Story to react to the praise.

"Aye @rollingstone @swvlswvl did you really say this??" he wrote, as caught by Victor Baez on Twitter. "'Whatever the year, Pusha and Malice are richer than you, smarter than you, and much better at making rap music than you'll ever be. Amen.' Bars... [praying hands emoji]."

When Does The New Clipse Album Come Out?

This high praise from Simon Vozick-Levinson comes after Clipse revealed Let God Sort Em Out's tracklist. Standout features include the aforementioned K.Dot and previously announced names like Nas, Pharrell Williams, Stove God Cooks, and John Legend. Other surprises include Tyler, The Creator, Voices Of Fire, Ab-Liva, and The-Dream.

That leaked Kendrick Lamar feature already caused a stir on the timeline, whether for its alleged label-related context or the actual contents of the verse. As such, we can't wait to see what other performers do on the tracklist, and of course, the Thornton brothers will certainly match and surpass that quality on their own LP.

Also, Pusha T's diss towards a certain Kanye West affiliate on the "So Be It" single ruffled a lot of feathers among the hip-hop community. We'll see if Travis Scott responds formally or if we will have to guess at shady subliminals and moves for the foreseeable future.

In any case, Let God Sort Em Out comes out on July 11. This Rolling Stone review suggests it will be worth the wait.

