Kendrick Lamar almost had not one, but two features on the upcoming Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out, but we're sure his "Chains & Whips" feature will be more than enough for fans to enjoy. We already heard a leaked version of the verse, but we have a new music video to look at as well.

As caught by yours truly on Twitter, Pusha T and No Malice released a preview for the upcoming "Chains & Whips" music video, which was a surprise for fans. However, funnily enough, the visual tease doesn't really have anything to do with the leaked version of the song we already heard.

Instead, it features two women on a porch giving an a cappella rendition of the classic "Grindin'" as a boy stands by a United States flag. No other details emerged concerning the music video, other than its direction from Gabriel Moses. You may know him for his recent work directing the "4X4" music video from Travis Scott, "FE!N" with Scott and Playboi Carti, or Little Simz's "NO THANK YOU."

We will see exactly how this visual pans out and how the song itself will sound upon its official release. This music video is just adding to the hype for one of 2025's most anticipated releases.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

Pusha T and No Malice really appreciate the love the new Clipse album has gotten so far. For example, Push recently reacted to Simon Vozick-Levinson's early review of Let God Sort Em Out for Rolling Stone. He claimed "their lyrical chemistry is still second to none," so we can't wait to hear how it pans out.

"Aye @rollingstone @swvlswvl did you really say this??" the Virginia MC expressed on his Instagram Story recently. "'Whatever the year, Pusha and Malice are richer than you, smarter than you, and much better at making rap music than you'll ever be. Amen.' Bars... [praying hands emoji]."