Music
Pusha T Reveals The Reasons Why Def Jam Had An Issue With Kendrick Lamar's Verse
Pusha T previously made this revelation during a feature interview with "GQ" but this time, he's getting into the contents of the verse.
By
Zachary Horvath
8 mins ago