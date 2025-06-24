"The Breakfast Club" Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar's Anticipated Verse For Clipse Album

BY Zachary Horvath 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas via Imagn Images
This upcoming Clipse album will be a massive moment overall, but this Kendrick Lamar has been billed to be something special.

Yesterday, an extensive sneak peek at Kendrick Lamar's verse for Clipse's forthcoming record made its way onto social media. In the video, Pusha T, Malice, and Pharrell Williams are all seen vibing to it on a rooftop in Paris and it got the internet buzzing. This is one of the most awaited verses in hip-hop this year for a lot of reasons and as such, a lot of people were upset that it got leaked just weeks ahead of its release.

The Breakfast Club are a part of that camp as they vented their frustrations on their most recent show. Charlamagne Tha God was particularly disgusted saying, "I hate hearing music when it's not presented the way the artist wants us to hear it. Context matters and that sound quality was terrible.

Loren LoRosa felt bad for Clipse due to the aforementioned anticipation and the Virginia duo most wanting to keep the verse a secret. Charlamagne then chimed back in and seconded Loren's point. "I think that you should respect people's art, and I think when people invite you into intimate spaces to hear their art beforehand, you should just respect it."

DJ Envy also weighed in calling the leak "foul" and called out those shamelessly recording the audio for their benefit.

Read More: Pride Month 2025: Artists Who Redefined Visibility In Hip Hop & R&B

Clipse New Album

But gripes aside, Envy and Charlamagne were liking what they were hearing from Kendrick Lamar. The latter was even quoting some of the bars that K. Dot was "spitting." Then, towards the end of the conversation, LoRosa felt that Def Jam should have "relaxed" on the verse.

She backed her opinion by claiming that she had already heard the verse in full prior to the leak. Moreover, what we heard in the audio will be a majority of what will arrive on July 11, the release date of Let God Sort Em Out. Envy and Charlamagne joked around with Loren over her claims, but they were also a bit hesitant and feel that this leak is going to spark false narratives about the verse.

Overall, we will just have to wait (impatiently) until we get the record in our hands.

Read More: Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.4K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.9K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.3K
DJ Akademiks Loren LoRosa Question Credibility Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Puts Loren LoRosa On Blast For Questioning His Credibility 2.0K