Yesterday, an extensive sneak peek at Kendrick Lamar's verse for Clipse's forthcoming record made its way onto social media. In the video, Pusha T, Malice, and Pharrell Williams are all seen vibing to it on a rooftop in Paris and it got the internet buzzing. This is one of the most awaited verses in hip-hop this year for a lot of reasons and as such, a lot of people were upset that it got leaked just weeks ahead of its release.
The Breakfast Club are a part of that camp as they vented their frustrations on their most recent show. Charlamagne Tha God was particularly disgusted saying, "I hate hearing music when it's not presented the way the artist wants us to hear it. Context matters and that sound quality was terrible.
Loren LoRosa felt bad for Clipse due to the aforementioned anticipation and the Virginia duo most wanting to keep the verse a secret. Charlamagne then chimed back in and seconded Loren's point. "I think that you should respect people's art, and I think when people invite you into intimate spaces to hear their art beforehand, you should just respect it."
DJ Envy also weighed in calling the leak "foul" and called out those shamelessly recording the audio for their benefit.
Clipse New Album
But gripes aside, Envy and Charlamagne were liking what they were hearing from Kendrick Lamar. The latter was even quoting some of the bars that K. Dot was "spitting." Then, towards the end of the conversation, LoRosa felt that Def Jam should have "relaxed" on the verse.
She backed her opinion by claiming that she had already heard the verse in full prior to the leak. Moreover, what we heard in the audio will be a majority of what will arrive on July 11, the release date of Let God Sort Em Out. Envy and Charlamagne joked around with Loren over her claims, but they were also a bit hesitant and feel that this leak is going to spark false narratives about the verse.
Overall, we will just have to wait (impatiently) until we get the record in our hands.
