Kendrick Lamar performs Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin. © Briana Sanchez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's feature on the upcoming Clipse album "Let God Sort Em Out" supposedly caused label drama with Def Jam and UMG.

One of the most anticipated hip-hop albums of the year, if not the most, is easily Clipse's comeback album Let God Sort Em Out, thanks in small part to Kendrick Lamar. The project will be far more than any one feature, verse, or moment, but fans are still eager to hear K.Dot's verse on the upcoming track "Chains & Whips."

Fortunately, if you wanted a taste, you got a pretty massive helping of it thanks to a new snippet. If you don't want spoilers, then we'd recommend you steer clear. As caught by OnThinIce on Twitter, the Virginia duo – comprised of brothers Pusha T and No Malice – joined Pharrell to play "Chains & Whips" on a rooftop. We got a big clip from it, and the verse sounds pretty awesome.

We won't get into specifics in order to save the surprise for listeners as much as possible. What we will say is that Rob Markman's assessment of this being like Kendrick Lamar's State of the Union seems quite accurate from what you can hear in the video below.

Of course, P handles the production and Clipse are on the mic. But in this snippet, we did not get to hear from either spitter.

Clipse New Album Release Date

For those unaware, this Kendrick Lamar and Clipse collab was controversial, according to Pusha T and his remarks in a GQ interview. Apparently, Def Jam and UMG wouldn't put the album out with Kendrick on it amid the Drake beef, which led them to drop the duo. The album eventually found a home at Roc Nation.

There are many questions and vague elements of this recollection, though, so take it with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, it certainly increased interest in the verse, which was already massive thanks to the pgLang creative's historic run since March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out sounds merciless ahead of its July 11 release date. Their recent single "So Be It" took aim at Travis Scott, and a couple of interviews made this crystal clear. Whether this is corny to you or cathartic, you will be among most other hip-hop fans who will tune in to listen.

