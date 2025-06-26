Clipse are currently gearing up to drop their anxiously awaited album, Let God Sort Em Out. The project will be the duo's first in roughly 15 years, and it's slated for release on July 11. Last month, they gave fans a taste of what's to come with their single "Ace Trumpets." So far, it's gotten a lot of love. Recently, Pusha T and No Malice even got together to perform it on "A Colors Show."

The electric performance is earning a great deal of praise and only further fueling fans’ excitement for the upcoming album. It’s not the only thing that’s left listeners eager to hear Let God Sort Em Out, however.

Earlier this month, Clipse teamed up with Pharrell to play their unreleased track "Chains & Whips" on a rooftop. Kendrick Lamar is featured on the song, and while his verse sounds as solid as one would expect, it also caused some drama between Clipse and their label.

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

Pusha T got into this in a recent interview with GQ, admitting that it's what ultimately led to their decision to part ways with Def Jam. "They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," he explained. "And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, 'We'll just drop the Clipse.' But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go…"

He proceeded to elaborate during an appearance on the New York Times' Popcast, revealing what exactly Kendrick said to cause so much commotion. According to him, it had absolutely nothing to do with Drake.