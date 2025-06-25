Clipse Speak On The Neptunes Breakup

BY Zachary Horvath 410 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Pharrell and Chad Hugo are currently not on speaking terms, but Clipse felt this comeback album wouldn't be complete without the former.

Clipse and The Neptunes go together like peanut butter and jelly. Over the years they have created some of the strongest hip-hop releases of the 2000s. All of that time in the lab together helped the quartet create a signature grimy sound that not many others could replicate.

Sadly, though, The Neptunes are no more. Making things worse is that things didn't end on amicable terms either. Last March, Chad Hugo filed a lawsuit against Pharrell. He accused him and his company of "fraudulently" trying to gain sole ownership of their now former stage name.

This has led to their friendship becoming fractured, maybe beyond repair. There's still some hope though because Pharrell still has love for Chad. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last September, the Virginia multi-hyphenate said, "But I love him, and I always wish him the absolute best, and I’m very grateful for our time together."

However, things are obviously not great, and they currently aren't speaking to each other. In a way, this could have affected the Clipse's comeback. But for Pusha T (especially), it didn't matter who was going to be behind the boards going forward.

In speaking with Popcast as caught by HipHopDX, he said, "For me no, you know, no. Everybody knows my favorite album is Hell Hath No Fury. Pharrell did that alone. That’s it […] Chad’s my guy. I love Chad. Pharrell’s my guy, love Chad, too. We’re brothers, we came up together. But, you know, when you say missing in the music, there is no missing in the music when it comes to the Clipse. And if it’s just P, it don’t matter—we find what we find."

Read More: Pusha T & Travis Scott Beef, Unpacked

Clipse New Album

For Malice (No Malice) he was saddened a bit more by The Neptunes' split and he hopes for things to be resolved. "Absolutely miss Chad. As far as, you know, being on the album. But I’ll see Chad in the airport, in the street, at Buffalo Wild Wings, you know, in VA. Whatever they got going on, just hope for the best for that […] Whenever we see each other, it’s always still love. Always."

Things are definitely still in motion for Clipse as they are just two-and-a-half weeks away from dropping Let God Sort Em Out. The album will be out on July 11 and will feature some heavy hitters. Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Stove God Cooks, and Nas are all confirmed. JAY-Z is rumored to be on the record too, especially with Roc Nation picking up distributing rights for this release.

Read More: Men's Mental Health Awareness Month: Rappers Who Spoke On Struggles & Recovery

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.5K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.0K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.3K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.9K