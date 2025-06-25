Clipse Speak On The Neptunes Breakup

Clipse and The Neptunes go together like peanut butter and jelly. Over the years they have created some of the strongest hip-hop releases of the 2000s. All of that time in the lab together helped the quartet create a signature grimy sound that not many others could replicate.

Sadly, though, The Neptunes are no more. Making things worse is that things didn't end on amicable terms either. Last March, Chad Hugo filed a lawsuit against Pharrell. He accused him and his company of "fraudulently" trying to gain sole ownership of their now former stage name.

This has led to their friendship becoming fractured, maybe beyond repair. There's still some hope though because Pharrell still has love for Chad. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last September, the Virginia multi-hyphenate said, "But I love him, and I always wish him the absolute best, and I’m very grateful for our time together."

However, things are obviously not great, and they currently aren't speaking to each other. In a way, this could have affected the Clipse's comeback. But for Pusha T (especially), it didn't matter who was going to be behind the boards going forward.

In speaking with Popcast as caught by HipHopDX, he said, "For me no, you know, no. Everybody knows my favorite album is Hell Hath No Fury. Pharrell did that alone. That’s it […] Chad’s my guy. I love Chad. Pharrell’s my guy, love Chad, too. We’re brothers, we came up together. But, you know, when you say missing in the music, there is no missing in the music when it comes to the Clipse. And if it’s just P, it don’t matter—we find what we find."

Clipse New Album

For Malice (No Malice) he was saddened a bit more by The Neptunes' split and he hopes for things to be resolved. "Absolutely miss Chad. As far as, you know, being on the album. But I’ll see Chad in the airport, in the street, at Buffalo Wild Wings, you know, in VA. Whatever they got going on, just hope for the best for that […] Whenever we see each other, it’s always still love. Always."