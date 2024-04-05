Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo's Fight Over The Neptunes, Explained

As any hip hop head is aware, The Neptunes were a prominent hip hop and R&B production duo consisting of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. Pharrell frequently provides vocals in tracks produced by The Neptunes and serves as a frontman for the group, while Hugo tends to remain behind the scenes. Recently, the duo have been on bad terms, with Chad Hugo claiming that Pharrell fraudulently sought sole ownership over the brand without his consent. As a result, the rap pioneers find themselves deadlocked in an ongoing legal battle, which has unsettled frequent collaborators close to the pair, such as Pusha T.

Will this case be the end of a decades-long friendship and creative partnership? While there's no definite way to know, speculation among insiders suggests that Pharrell and Hugo may be experiencing exploitation by their respective legal teams. Let's dive into the details surrounding the Neptunes' legal dispute between Pharrell and Chad Hugo and uncover some of the finer points.

Pharrell & Chad Have An Existing 50/50 Agreement

Chad Hugo's concerns appear to stem from a trio of applications filed by Pharrell's company in 2022. These applications were for trademark registrations related to The Neptunes and the band N.E.R.D., of which Hugo was also a founding member. The filings sought to vest The Neptunes trademark for applications such as live performances, streaming services, and music videos. A legal rep for Hugo claimed that these filings were made without the producer's knowledge or consent in an intentional move to cut him out of the brand.

Per reports filed last week at a federal tribunal, Chad Hugo claims that Pharrell has infringed upon an agreement that the pair already have to split The Neptunes' trademark equally. Representatives from Pharrell Williams claim the 50-year-old producer is surprised by these allegations, arguing that they have reached out to Hugo to strike a shared trademark deal on multiple occasions. According to a report in People, Pharrell's reps have stated, "The goal here was to make sure a third party doesn’t get a hold of the trademark and to guarantee Chad and Pharrell share in ownership and administration."

Pusha T Weighs In

Frequent Neptunes collaborator Pusha T weighed in on the Pharrell and Chad Hugo case via social media, writing, "There’s not a dollar involved in this stupidity. Just a lawyer looking to drain Chad’s pocket. Unreal." If these comments are accurate, it would suggest that Pharrell and Hugo aren't really duking it out behind the scenes, as the case would suggest. Push further cemented this theory by co-signing another social media user's claim: "This is foolish. It's akin to when Ralph & Johnny bought the right to the name New Edition. Not for the purposes of greed but to keep it out of someone else's hands. If it was all so bad then why did he not sue for N.E.R.D. too??"

This raises a fair point, as Chad Hugo has a one-third stake in both N.E.R.D. and Star Trak Entertainment alongside Pharrell, neither of which seems to be the source of a legal battle like The Neptunes brand. For now, there's no way of knowing the whole truth regarding the legal matter, though it would undoubtedly be a shame to see Pharrell and Hugo throw away one of the longest and most worthwhile bonds in hip hop history over the trademark dispute.

[Via]