Pharrell
- MusicChad Hugo Net Worth 2024: What Is The Neptunes Icon Worth?Explore Chad Hugo's influential music career as part of The Neptunes, his ventures into production, and his substantial net worth.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Unveils His New Collaboration With Louis VuittonThe new collection is set to drop next month. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicChild Rebel Soldier: A Promising Supergroup That Never MaterializedIn 2007, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and Lupe Fiasco teamed up as Child Rebel Soldiers. However, anticipation for their album fizzled out a few years later. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicUsher Reveals He Was Almost In A Star-Studded Super Group With Jay-Z, Pharrell, And DiddyThe collection of talent seems almost unbelievable now.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKelis Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerThe life and success of Kelis, a Grammy-nominated artist and culinary entrepreneur, detailed in an intriguing profile.By Jake Skudder
- SongsPharrell Williams Assists Mumford & Sons With Radio Ready Anthem "Good People"This track was in the making for years and it finally sees the light of day. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBusta Rhymes New Album Will Be Produced By Three LegendsBusta's new album is a headline-grabbing event.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearKid Cudi Says Pharrell Was A "Style God" To Him As A Kid"He was like the person I’d check for, most of the time," Cudi says. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicPharrell Suggests That New N.E.R.D Music Could Be On The WayThis would be the first time for new music since 2018. By Zachary Horvath
- Music"The Neptunes Present… Clones" Turns 20"The Neptunes Present… Clones" represents a time where the talented duo dominated various facets of mainstream music.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicTyler, The Creator Clarifies Comments About New MusicTyler explained to fans that he didn't actually announce new music.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPharrell Allegedly Has "Three Albums" Worth Of New MusicIt's been nearly a decade since the eccentric musician and producer released any new music. By Alexis Oatman