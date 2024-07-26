Snoop Dogg And Pharrell Carry Olympic Torch Before Paris Games

Two legends at the Olympics.

Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams both carried Olympic torches Friday morning in the last leg of the 2024 relay. The relay, an Olympic tradition, ends with the lighting of the cauldron at the opening ceremonies, signifying the beginning of the Paris Games. More than two months after the Olympic flame was first lit in Greece, Snoop took his torch through a stretch of Seine-Saint-Denis in France. In a video of the scene, the legendary rapper waves to fans in attendance and dances while holding the torch.

“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect,” Snoop Dogg previously told the Associated Press after he was asked to do the relay. “I would have never dreamed of nothing like this. I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.” Pharrell was the final bearer of the torch before the flame makes its way to the Olympic cauldron. He carried it to the top of the Basilica Cathedral of Saint-Denis.

For Snoop Dogg and Pharrell, they are two more celebrities who've had the honor of holding the Olympic torch. K-pop singer Jin held it earlier this month. Muhammad Ali, Magic Johnson, the Williams sisters, and others have held it in the past. The torch relay, which started with the 1936 Summer Olympics, spans multiple countries and people from everywhere in the world. It is viewed as a symbol of unity and friendship, becoming a lasting tradition during what is always a joyous time for the participating countries.