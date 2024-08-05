Snoop Dogg Is Paris 2024 Olympics Gold: His Best Hilarious & Heartwarming Moments

As the correspondent for NBC, Snoop Dogg has taken over the Paris 2024 Olympics, stealing more attention than the Games, themselves.

All eyes have been on Paris as the 2024 Olympics have stolen the world's attention—with Snoop Dogg at the center of it all. The greatest athletes globally have descended on France for a series of games that have fans glued to screens and wearing their best patriotic fits. Over the years, Snoop Dogg has made commentary regarding the Olympics and professional sports, and his love for the competition has landed him front row at some of the most coveted events. He did the same during the 2021 Tokyo Games, and Snoop has returned to cover the event for NBC as an official correspondent (reportedly making a pretty penny). Representing and supporting Team USA, Snoop was spotted checking out the judo matches and fencing bouts. He even helped open the Games by carrying the Olympic torch.

“It’s too hard to put in words, baby,” he told NBC of the special moment. “I mean, the D.O. Double was holding the torch, walking through the city, man. I felt like [boxer] Muhammad Ali. It was extraordinary. It was excellent. And I found out that when you hold the torch, you a peace messenger. So, I really felt good about that.” Of course, a Snoop Dogg extravaganza wouldn't be complete without his billionaire bestie Martha Stewart, who celebrated her 83rd birthday on August 3. She also accompanied the Long Beach legend to the equestrian events, where they watched the best of the best go for the Gold.

Admittedly, Snoop confessed that he feared horses; however, Stewart was determined to get him to conquer his anxieties. Naturally, they had to do it in dressage. “I have to keep him away from the horses,” Stewart said. “No feeding, no sugar, nothing. But we’re gonna have so much fun.” Meanwhile, Snoop joked, “I am interested in the horses that dance and I want to give them some carrots and apples … make sure they’re fed before they do their thang."

The Rap icon has also reportedly helped boost viewership for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with fans eager to see his hilarious hot takes. "This opportunity was nothing but a chance for me to show the world what it’s supposed to look like when you put the right person in the right environment,” Snoop told The Associated Press. “When the lights are on, that’s when I shine the best." Mr. Broadus has certainly been glowing as a prime-time correspondent, and fans have taken notice. NBC has been applauded for adding Snoop to their list of anchors with his feel-good moments permeating through social media.

Aside from giving on-site updates to the events, Snoop has even danced with Simone Biles and taken a swim with Michael Phelps—two incredible Gold Medalists with long reputations for dominating at the Olympics. When gymnasts Biles and Jordan Chiles saw the rapper in the crowd dancing, they had to join in on the festivities.

Further, social media users have been tapped into NBC online as they share behind-the-scenes footage. Not only was the dancing moment caught by cameras, but Snoop's casual dip with the famed Phelps was also captured. In a video, the "Gin and Juice" hitmaker joked, "Me and MP, we go back like the backstroke." Then, he added more about his skills and physique. “You just described me. You said wingspan, lung power. I definitely have great lung power, and I do have a swimmer’s body. Look, our bodies are similar. Mike, we could be twins.”

Yet, Snoop seemed a bit winded when trying out some of Phelps's best moves. “Mike, you make this look too easy, oh God. As you see, I’m in gold medal condition and he’s still in gold medal condition.” The rapper added, “As we speak, shout out to the Phelps family and to the team that’s going to give me some oxygen right now.”

Keeping up with all of the Games has proven to be difficult, but Snoop has mastered the art of...a lack of sleep? He told AP, “It’s more about relaxing rather than sleeping because I’m having so much fun." The constant schedule of competitive sports has the Hip Hop icon running around the Olympic Village. “This ain’t the town to sleep in. This ain’t the time to sleep. This is time to be on it like you want it. It’s different events happening day and night. I want to be active with everything, because I love the American athletes and competition. This is what I’m here for.”

Moreover, there was concern from Snoop that NBC wanted him to water down his personality. Thankfully, he says he's been able to be his authentic self, endearing fans to him even more. “That’s why it’s not hard for me,” he stated of his interviews. Snoop has been able to catch up with the likes of A'ja Wilson (women's basketball), Noah Lyles (track and field), and more. “It’s not like an act. The bits that we do. They’re comfortable. They’re not stretched or forced. It’s me being me.”

While the Paris 2024 Olympics has athletes vying for medals, it's Snoop Dogg's commemorative pin that has people on edge. The limited edition pin features the rapper blowing out smoke into the Olympics rings logo. Notably, behind him stands the Eiffel Tower. People have taken to social media begging for an original, but even Snoop doesn't know where the pins can be found. “I don’t have an answer for that. I’m going to be honest with you, I have zero answer for that," he said. “I’ll have to get y’all a sidebar on that.”

Here are more photos and videos of Snoop Dogg and his Paris 2024 Olympics activities—from hilarious moments to those warm-hearted feels. Have you been tuned in to the Games? Which event is your favorite?

