Simone Biles Wins Historic Sixth Olympic Gold Medal In Women’s All-Around Final

Today, Simone Biles made history, winning her sixth Olympic gold medal in the gymnastics all-around final. She's now the first American gymnast to do so. She narrowly defeated Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who finished silver, and her teammate Suni Lee who finished bronze. The 27-year-old is now the oldest Olympics all-around champion since Maria Gorokhovskaya, who secured the title in 1952. Biles is also the third woman in history to win multiple gold medals in the all-around.
Following a mistake on uneven bars, she put on impressive balance beam and floor performances. While this put her above both Lee and Andrade, Biles admits that the mishap shook her confidence. According to her, she was “praying to every single God out there trying to refocus and recenter myself because that’s not the bars that I had been training.”
Simone Biles Celebrates Her Win
“I’m not the best bar swinger like Suni or Kaylia, but I can still swing some bars," Biles also added. “I don’t want to compete with Rebeca no more. I’m tired. Like, she’s way too close. I’ve never had an athlete that close.” She celebrated the exciting win by debuting a silver goat necklace, symbolizing her undeniable GOAT status.
“My GOAT necklace is just kind of an ode, because the people love it and some people hate it,” she explained. “So, it’s like the best of both worlds. I was like, ‘OK, if it goes well, we’ll wear the GOAT necklace.’ I know people will go crazy over it but at the end of the day it is crazy that I am in the conversation of ‘Greatest of all athletes’ because I just still think, ‘I’m Simone Biles from Spring, Texas who loves to flip.’” What do you think of Simone Biles making history with her latest win? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
