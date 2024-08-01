Simone Biles Wins Historic Sixth Olympic Gold Medal In Women’s All-Around Final

Simone Biles' GOAT status is undeniable.

Today, Simone Biles made history, winning her sixth Olympic gold medal in the gymnastics all-around final. She's now the first American gymnast to do so. She narrowly defeated Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who finished silver, and her teammate Suni Lee who finished bronze. The 27-year-old is now the oldest Olympics all-around champion since Maria Gorokhovskaya, who secured the title in 1952. Biles is also the third woman in history to win multiple gold medals in the all-around.

Following a mistake on uneven bars, she put on impressive balance beam and floor performances. While this put her above both Lee and Andrade, Biles admits that the mishap shook her confidence. According to her, she was “praying to every single God out there trying to refocus and recenter myself because that’s not the bars that I had been training.”

Simone Biles Celebrates Her Win

“I’m not the best bar swinger like Suni or Kaylia, but I can still swing some bars," Biles also added. “I don’t want to compete with Rebeca no more. I’m tired. Like, she’s way too close. I’ve never had an athlete that close.” She celebrated the exciting win by debuting a silver goat necklace, symbolizing her undeniable GOAT status.