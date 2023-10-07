Simone Biles Settles For Silver After Vault Fall

After a bad dismount, Simone Biles fell 0.201 short of regaining her vault world championship. An over-rotation on her signature Yurchenko double pike caused her to fall backward on the landing. While Biles bounced back with an excellent Cheng in her final vault. However, 2022 all-around champion Rebeca Andrade was able to keep Biles off the top of her podium with a near-perfect outing in Antwerp.

However, Andrade was disappointed to see Biles lose the gold in the manner that she did. "I'm happy for my result, but sad about the fall because we know how much athletes train to do this vault," Andrade said. However, Andrade also shook away suggestion that she may try to attempt the Yurchenko double pike, now known as the Biles II. "[That would be] crazy. I don't have the body for that." Biles will attempt to win individual goals in beam and floor. Biles finished fifth in the bars.

Biles Recaptures All-Around Title

Yesterday, Biles added yet another medal to her ever-growing cabinet, securing the all-around title at the World Championships in Belgium. A decade after winning her first World title in the same city, Biles beat reigning World champion (and Beyoncé fan) Rebeca Andrade by 1.633 points. The medal was Biles' 34th across the World Championships and Olympics, and her 21st gold. The two medals she has now won at the World Championships make her the most decorated gymnast of all time. She had entered the Championships tied with former Belarusian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Furthermore, Biles' time at the Championships is far from done. She is set to compete in four individual events over the weekend - vault, bars, beam, and floor. She is the gold medal favorite in at least three of them. Watching her perform, with only the smallest of errors in her floor routine, you wouldn't think that she had returned to competitive gymnasts three months ago after a two-year hiatus following the Tokyo Olympics. Biles has already confirmed her spot at the Paris Games next year and will now look to push her medal tally to even greater heights.

