Simone Biles' Husband Roasted For Claiming He's The "Catch" In Their Marriage

Jonathan Owens, the husband of Simone Bills, has faced significant backlash for comments he made about their marriage on a recent podcast appearance. Appearing on The Pivot, Owens claimed he didn't know who Biles was when they first met and that he believes that "men are always the catch in a relationship". When the couple met on a dating app in March 2020, Owens was a practice squad player for the Texans who had never played an NFL game. Meanwhile, Biles was a five-time Olympic medalist.

Unsurprisingly, people have taken significant issue with Owens' comments. "Mind you he went undrafted, was waived by two teams, hasn’t won a single championship and is all around a below average player so what in his mind would make him think HE is the catch?!" one of Biles' fans wrote on X. Following the backlash, Owens reposted an image from his wedding to Biles with the caption "Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽."

Read More: Simone Biles Net Worth 2023: What Is The Olympics Gold Medalist Worth?

Simone Biles Has Dominant Return To Gymnastics

Meanwhile, it's been a huge year for Simone Biles herself. Biles pushed her international medal tally to 37 earlier this year after an electric appearance at the World Gymnastics Championships in Belgium. Biles finished the event with four golds and a silver out of six events contested. After entering the Championships tied for Olympic & World Championship medals with retired Belarusian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo, Biles finished the event in sole possession of that title. Furthermore, Biles set herself up for a strong showing at next year's Olympics.

However, Biles' gold sweep was halted by finishing off the podium in the uneven bars and her silver medal in the vault. Biles fell 0.201 points short of winning gold on her signature equipment of vault. An over-rotation on her signature Yurchenko double pike caused her to fall backward on the landing. Biles bounced back with an excellent Cheng in her final vault. However, 2022 all-around champion Rebeca Andrade was able to keep Biles off the top of her podium with a near-perfect outing.

Read More: Simone Biles Claps Back At Wedding Day Hairstyle Haters

[via]