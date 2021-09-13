Simone Biles
- SportsSimone Biles Poses For "Vanity Fair," Talks Husband Jonathan Owens & Mental HealthSimone Biles goes from sports legend to fashion icon on the cover of "Vanity Fair." Check out a few highlights as Simone gets candid.By Erika Marie
- SportsJonathan Owens Trolled By Simone Biles FansThe NFL player's wife's fans have taken to calling him "Mr. Biles."By Ben Mock
- SportsJonathan Owens Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Player Worth?Journey through Jonathan Owens's NFL career and his life beyond the field, marked by athletic prowess and notable net worth.By Axl Banks
- RelationshipsJonathan Owens "Unbothered" By Backlash To Simone Biles CommentsOwens isn't sweating what his wife's fans think about him.By Ben Mock
- SportsSimone Biles' Husband Roasted For Claiming He's The "Catch" In Their MarriageJonathan Owens said he didn't know who then five-time Olympic medal winner was when they first met.By Ben Mock
- SportsSimone Biles Ends World Championships With Two More GoldsBiles ends the championships with four golds.By Ben Mock
- SportsSimone Biles Settles For Silver After Vault FallBiles lost out on the gold by just 0.201 points.By Ben Mock
- SportsSimone Biles Wins Sixth World All-Around TitleAnother day, another gold medal for BilesBy Ben Mock
- SportsSimone Biles Net Worth 2023: What Is The Olympics Gold Medalist Worth?Defying gravity and defining greatness. A peek into the life of gymnastics' shining star and her journey beyond the mat.By Jake Skudder
- SportsSimone Biles Leads Team USA To Seventh Consecutive World Gymnastics TitleOnce again, Simone Biles is making history.By Ben Mock
- SportsSimone Biles Qualifies For Record-Breaking Sixth World ChampionshipsSimone Biles continues to excel.By Ben Mock
- SportsSimone Biles Breaks New Record After Her Latest Championship WinSimone Biles continues to be legendary.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSimone Biles Wins Three Golds In Dominant Return To GymnasticsYou wouldn't think she hadn't competed in two years.By Ben Mock
- SportsSimone Biles Has Glorious Return To Competitive GymnasticsBiles is back.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearSimone Biles Claps Back At Wedding Day Hairstyle HatersThe Olympic medal-winning gymnast tied the knot with NFL safety Jonathan Owens over the weekend in Houston.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsSimone Biles & Jonathan Owens Married In Texas: PhotosSimon Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot. By Tyler Reed
- SportsSimone Biles Reveals Engagement To Jonathan OwensBiles and Owens have been dating for quite some time.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSimone Biles Named TIME Magazine's Athlete Of The YearTIME Magazine recently named 4x gold medalist Simone Biles the Athlete of the Year. By Vaughn Johnson
- Pop CultureMTV VMAs: Ashanti In Plunging Black Cut-Out Dress, Latto Shines & More Red Carpet PicsFrom Tinashe's sexy all-leather look, to Normani's chunky white cut-out 'fit and Nick Cannon's fake-proposal to Ashanti, we are taking you down the MTV VMAs red carpet and beyond.By Nancy Jiang