Simone Biles Poses For "Vanity Fair," Talks Husband Jonathan Owens & Mental Health

She may be hailed as the greatest gymnast of all time, but it isn't Simone Biles's 37 Olympic and World Championship medals that have captivated pop culture in recent weeks. After Simone's NFL star husband, Jonathan Owens, commented on their relationship, the pair were thrust into viral infamy. However, Biles's accolades overshadow any naysayers in comment sections.

This week, Simone Biles continued her global takeover with yet another magazine cover, this time for Vanity Fair's February 2024 issue. Inside, the 26-year-old gymnastics icon got candid about her marriage, admitting that it was Owens's confidence first attracted her. Elsewhere, Biles discussed her involvement with charitable organizations centered on foster children. As a child, her mother struggled with addiction, and Simone often found herself in and out of the system. She cares deeply for children in foster care and makes it her mission to provide resources to those in need.

Read through a few highlights from the Ohio native's fashion feature below, along with hot shots from her photo spread.

On Her Husband, Jonathan Owens

"If I’m going to be honest, obviously he’s very fine. [But] besides his looks, he was so sweet and kind, and I think what I liked about him was his confidence. He truly believes he’s the best at everything." Biles and Owens were married in April 2023 in a small ceremony. “We could have had so many more people, but we really wanted to make it as intimate and as special as possible.”

“I was like, ‘Not to knock your football coach from third grade, but baby, when was the last time you talked to him?’" ... "I’ve never had so much fun in my life. I was 19 when I won my first Olympics, and I was like, How am I supposed to top this? My wedding topped it. It was the greatest feeling ever.”

However, the bliss was brief, because soon, Owens joined the Green Bay Packers. This meant their first year of marriage would be long distance. “I cried a lot. We’re both so busy, so it’s not like I’m sitting [around] waiting for him to come home, but it’s just hard.” Even so, Biles is happy to support her husband. "We love being with the Packers organization [and] Lambeau. The fans are…I wouldn’t even call them crazy; they’re dedicated. They love their players as if those are their children.”

Jonathan On First Meeting Simone Biles On The Raya Dating App

“She doesn’t like to admit it, but she messaged me first." ... "I just noticed her laugh. It was just contagious. We could talk all day and we’d stayed up late, and there just wasn’t an awkward moment.” ... “A lot of people don’t believe me when I say I had no clue [who she was]." ... “I never once was like, Oh, let me check gymnastics out.” After looking at her Instagram, "I was like, man, she got a lot of followers, she must be pretty good.”

Simone On Mental Health & Foster Advocacy

“I’ve always been in therapy [and] I’ve always been an advocate for medicine." ... “If you need an inhaler, take it. If you have anxiety, take it. I’m no stranger to medicine.” Further, she added about her work with the Friends of the Children non-profit, “I’ll always advocate for foster kids. I was a foster kid and something very out of the ordinary happened to me. We’re opening a chapter in Houston,” she says of the organization. “I think the kids deserve that.”

