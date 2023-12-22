Jonathan Owens "Unbothered" By Backlash To Simone Biles Comments

Jonathan Owens has declared himself "unbothered" by the backlash that stemmed from comments he made about his wife, Simone Biles. "Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽," Owens wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself and Biles on their wedding day. Additionally, Biles was later seen posting a message of support to her husband in the comments. It appears that the Olympian was unfazed by what her husband had said about the early days of their marriage.

Fans of the seven-time Olympic medalist had been riled up Owens saying he didn't know who Biles was when they first met on a dating app in 2020. He argued that because he was in college at the time of her Olympic breakout, he was in college and didn't have access to the Olympics. At the time of their meeting, March 2020, Owens was a practice squad player for the Texans who had never played an NFL game. Meanwhile, Biles was a five-time Olympic medalist. Furthermore, Owens said that he believed that the man was always the catch in any relationship.

Who Is Jonathan Owens?

Jonathan Owens is a safety for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. After playing at Division II Missouri Western, he went undrafted in 2018. However, he would not play his first game until 2021, after spending time on the practice squad in Arizona and Houston. However, 2022 was his breakout year. Appearing in every game, he recorded 127 tackles, 84 of them solo tackles. He left the Texans ahead of the 2023 season, signing with the Packers instead. At the time of writing, he has 67 total tackles on the season.

As mentioned, Owens met Biles on a dating app in 2020. While their romance was slow at first due to the pandemic, they quickly formed an inseparable pair. They announced their engagement in February 2022 and married in April 2023. Biles, who spent most of their courtship on a hiatus from gymnastics, returned to the sport in 2023. She won five medals at the World Championships in October.

