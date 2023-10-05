Simone Biles Net Worth 2023: What Is The Olympics Gold Medalist Worth?

Defying gravity and defining greatness. A peek into the life of gymnastics’ shining star and her journey beyond the mat.

BYJake Skudder
Simone Biles Net Worth 2023: What Is The Olympics Gold Medalist Worth?

In the annals of gymnastic greatness, Columbus, Ohio, in 1997 witnessed the birth of Simone Biles, who would redefine gravity, poise, and excellence. As a young child, Simone's entry into gymnastics wasn't scripted by destiny but by a daycare field trip to Bannon's Gymnastix at age six. That innocuous visit spiraled into a journey filled with twists, flips, and unparalleled achievements. Fast forward to 2023, this pint-sized powerhouse, with her impeccable routines and unyielding spirit, not only accumulated countless medals but also amassed a net worth of $16 million, as outlined by EssentiallySports.

Career Highlights & Accolades

simone biles
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during the Women's Team Final. On day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. On July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Gymnastics, as a sport, had seen many greats, but none quite like Simone Biles. She burst onto the international scene with her gravity-defying moves, becoming a mainstay at World Championships and the Olympics. With a record-breaking 19 World Championship gold medals and a dazzling performance at the Olympics, Simone changed the landscape of what was deemed possible in gymnastics. Her signature moves, like the "Biles" and "Biles II," are not just testaments to her creativity but are also tributes to her relentless drive to push the envelope further with each performance.

Personal Life & Highlights

simone biles
ANTWERP, BELGIUM - October 04: The United States team of coach Laurent Landi. Kayla DiCello, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong and Simone Biles, on the podium. With their gold medals after winning the Women's Team Final during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships-Antwerp 2023. At the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 4th, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Simone's life, while filled with high-flying success, also had its moments grounded in reality. Her candid discussions about her experiences, including dealing with the trauma from the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, showcased her resilience and commitment to ensuring a safer environment for future gymnasts. Moreover, her relationships, friendships, and rare moments away from the gym authentically beam. Whether it's enjoying time with her family, cherishing moments with her boyfriend, or simply taking a well-deserved break, Simone Biles has always remained true to herself, both on and off the mat.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

simone biles
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While her heart might belong to the beam and vault, Simone's vision extends far beyond the gym. She's proven her mettle in the business world with successful brand endorsements, from sportswear giants to cereal brands. Yet, her most endearing quality might be her philanthropic efforts. Simone has consistently advocated for children in foster care, drawing from her personal experience and the love she received from her grandparents. She has actively worked towards ensuring that every child, irrespective of their circumstances, gets a shot at their dreams.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.