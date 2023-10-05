Simone Biles Net Worth 2023: What Is The Olympics Gold Medalist Worth?

In the annals of gymnastic greatness, Columbus, Ohio, in 1997 witnessed the birth of Simone Biles, who would redefine gravity, poise, and excellence. As a young child, Simone's entry into gymnastics wasn't scripted by destiny but by a daycare field trip to Bannon's Gymnastix at age six. That innocuous visit spiraled into a journey filled with twists, flips, and unparalleled achievements. Fast forward to 2023, this pint-sized powerhouse, with her impeccable routines and unyielding spirit, not only accumulated countless medals but also amassed a net worth of $16 million, as outlined by EssentiallySports.

Career Highlights & Accolades

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during the Women's Team Final. On day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. On July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Gymnastics, as a sport, had seen many greats, but none quite like Simone Biles. She burst onto the international scene with her gravity-defying moves, becoming a mainstay at World Championships and the Olympics. With a record-breaking 19 World Championship gold medals and a dazzling performance at the Olympics, Simone changed the landscape of what was deemed possible in gymnastics. Her signature moves, like the "Biles" and "Biles II," are not just testaments to her creativity but are also tributes to her relentless drive to push the envelope further with each performance.

Personal Life & Highlights

ANTWERP, BELGIUM - October 04: The United States team of coach Laurent Landi. Kayla DiCello, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong and Simone Biles, on the podium. With their gold medals after winning the Women's Team Final during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships-Antwerp 2023. At the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 4th, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Simone's life, while filled with high-flying success, also had its moments grounded in reality. Her candid discussions about her experiences, including dealing with the trauma from the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, showcased her resilience and commitment to ensuring a safer environment for future gymnasts. Moreover, her relationships, friendships, and rare moments away from the gym authentically beam. Whether it's enjoying time with her family, cherishing moments with her boyfriend, or simply taking a well-deserved break, Simone Biles has always remained true to herself, both on and off the mat.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While her heart might belong to the beam and vault, Simone's vision extends far beyond the gym. She's proven her mettle in the business world with successful brand endorsements, from sportswear giants to cereal brands. Yet, her most endearing quality might be her philanthropic efforts. Simone has consistently advocated for children in foster care, drawing from her personal experience and the love she received from her grandparents. She has actively worked towards ensuring that every child, irrespective of their circumstances, gets a shot at their dreams.