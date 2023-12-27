Jonathan Owens Trolled By Simone Biles Fans

Fans of Simone Biles have continued to go after her husband, Jonathan Owens, following his controversial comments about their marriage last week. When Owens made a Christmas Day post on Instagram, the comments were flooded by his wife's fans simply calling him "Mr. Biles". Other comments on the post referred to Owens as "some guy" while some hoped that Biles had a pre-nup due to her success.

The backlash towards Owens stems from comments he made while appearing on The Pivot last week. Owens claimed he didn't know who Biles was when they first met and that he believes that "men are always the catch in a relationship". When the couple met on a dating app in March 2020, Owens was a practice squad player for the Texans who had never played an NFL game. Meanwhile, Biles was a five-time Olympic medalist.

Jonathan Owens "Unbothered" By Hate

However, Owens has taken the high road in the face of the backlash. "Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽," Owens wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself and Biles on their wedding day. Additionally, Biles was later seen posting a message of support to her husband in the comments. It appears that the Olympian was unfazed by what her husband had said about the early days of their relationship.

Owens is a safety for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. After playing at Division II Missouri Western, he went undrafted in 2018. However, he would not play his first game until 2021, after spending time on the practice squad in Arizona and Houston. However, 2022 was his breakout year. Appearing in every game, he recorded 127 tackles, 84 of them solo tackles. He left the Texans ahead of the 2023 season, signing with the Packers instead. At the time of writing, he has 74 total tackles on the season. the Packers are 7-8 and are hoping to make a late-season push to make the playoffs.

