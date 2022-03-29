Vanity Fair
- Pop CultureDonald Glover Says He's More Talented Than Lil Dicky During Lie Detector TestGlover insisted that Dicky was a "really nice guy" despite this.By Ben Mock
- SportsSimone Biles Poses For "Vanity Fair," Talks Husband Jonathan Owens & Mental HealthSimone Biles goes from sports legend to fashion icon on the cover of "Vanity Fair." Check out a few highlights as Simone gets candid.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearKourtney Kardashian Models Black Lingerie & Her Baby Bump For "Vanity Fair Italia" CoverIn her accompanying interview, the Poosh founder spoke about the emergency fetal surgery she had to undergo for her and Travis Barker's unborn son.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBad Bunny Teases A New Album Coming Later This YearThe reggaeton superstar has a new project in the works.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsBad Bunny Is Frustrated By Fans Expecting Transparency In Kendall Jenner RelationshipUnsurprisingly, Bad Bunny was tight-lipped on details.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd On "Blinding Lights": "I Thought It Was Gonna Be A Flop"Despite Abel Tesfaye's fears, the second single from his "After Hours" album is now certified diamond by the RIAA.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSeth Rogen Recounts Smoking Weed With Megan Thee StallionEveryone, including Seth Rogen, is confused about who he smoked with at the Vanity Fair party. By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureTina Lawson Links With "Houston Homegirl" Megan Thee StallionIt was a Roc Nation family affair as the two ladies gave their best kissy faces for the camera at Vanity Fair's Oscars party.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearKylie Jenner Attends Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party In Maison Margiela With Kendall Jenner & Gigi HadidThe trio was among the best-dressed at the annual star-studded function last night.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCiara's Sheer Dress Teases Her Fantastic Figure During Vanity Fair's Oscars PartyIf you thought the Academy Awards' red carpet was good, you should see the looks our favourite stars wore to the after-parties.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B's Red Dress Steals The Show At Vanity Fair EventThe New York rapper wowed everyone in attendance at Vanity Fair's post-Oscars party in a beautiful red ensemble.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Returns To The Red Carpet For Vanity Fair's Oscars PartyThe Houston native's surprise appearance will be followed by her first concert of the year in Houston later this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie's "Wolf Of Wall Street" Role Almost Caused Her To Quit ActingThe "Amsterdam" actress had plenty to spill in her new "Vanity Fair" cover story.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Addresses Fatphobia, Spaz Controversy & More In "Vanity Fair""F*ck them!" the "About Damn Time" singer said of those who have hateful things to say about her body.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLeBron & Savannah James Stun On The Cover Of Vanity Fair, Twitter ReactsLeBron's entire family got to take part in a massive feature for Vanity Fair.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Stuns Twitter With Vanity Fair Afterparty AttireKelly reminds us she still has it.By Lawrencia Grose