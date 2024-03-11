Halle Bailey Shares Stunning Off White Fit From Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Over the weekend, the Oscars took place in Los Angeles. The show honored the biggest and most acclaimed movies of the year and as you'd expect some of the biggest names in pop culture showed up. Music was well represented, with artists like Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Mark Ronson performing during the ceremony. Billie ended up taking home the Best Original Song award partway through the night. It's the second time the pop star has won the award following her win for "No Time To Die" in 2021.

Halle Bailey was also present coming off her turn to acting last year. She stepped into the starring role in the live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. Though the film didn't score any nominations, Bailey was in attendance. She popped up at the Vanity Fair Oscars party afterward. Fans of the singer and actress won't be surprised to find out that she stepped out in a stunning outfit. She chose a sheer black dress from Off-White that grabbed the attention of fans and fashion spotters online after the show. As usual, she took to social media to share some snapshots of the fit. In the comments, fellow celebs like her sister Chloe and Kali Uchis pulled up to show her love. Check out the post she shared below.

Halle Bailey Shares Oscars Fit

At the start of the year, Halle Bailey and DDG welcomed their first child. Bailey gave birth to a son called Halo, a name they later revealed that DDG himself came up with. Earlier this week DDG found himself in some hot water online after sharing a picture alongside their newborn. In the pic, he's holding the baby pretty recklessly in one hand and fans certainly let him know how unsafe it was.

