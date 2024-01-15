Halle Bailey Shares Post-Pregnancy Body Picture

Halle Bailey just shared one of her first post-pregnancy updates with fans via Snapchat. Moreover, she shared a picture of her body after giving birth to her first son, Halo, whom she has with her partner DDG. "So this is me rn and I've [been] letting my body heal," the R&B star wrote as her snap's caption. "Haven't started really working out yet but I'll show you my goal [heart emoji]." Given that the couple tried their hardest to keep their bundle of joy a secret until he arrived, it's understandable if she now feels a little bit more comfortable sharing the details of her personal growth and journey as a mother.

Sure, some people complained that the 23-year-old should only pick one or the other, but live and let live. Furthermore, this contrasts US Weekly's recent report, which cites an alleged source presumably close to the couple who claimed to know the reasoning behind Halle Bailey's secrecy. "Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny," they posited. "But it was all very strange to those around them, especially when she has had such a huge year in movies." Not only that, but the alleged source also hinted at her having “plans to take some time off to bond with Halo."

Halle Bailey Shows Off Post-Halo Body

Elsewhere, this is one of many remarks DDG shared about his newborn with Halle Bailey. "I’m a dad, y’all," he expressed gleefully in a YouTube vlog. "I have a son– I have a baby boy. He’s a newborn. He was actually born last year [but] we were just waiting on the right time to basically break the news or whatever. It’s been a lot of speculation. It's a blessing and I love him so much. I barely know him and he barely know me. We barely know each other. I just love him so much and it's just a different type of feeling."

Meanwhile, Halo's even got his own Instagram now, so we're sure we'll see much more of him in the future. It's a nice contrast from the pregnancy rumors and wild claims that preceded him, right? Either way, we're happy that the couple is sharing and growing at their own pace. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Halle Bailey.

